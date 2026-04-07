The College and Community Fellowship Inc

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The College and Community Fellowship Inc

About this event

Scholars of Success: Class of 2026 Graduation

61 Claremont Ave

New York, NY 10115, USA

Community Transformation
$2,500

Strengthen systems that change lives.

This contribution sustains CCF’s educational model, including academic support, leadership development, wellness programming, and holistic services that support scholars and their families.

🌱 Why it matters: Long‑term, comprehensive support doesn’t just transform individual lives, it strengthens families and communities across generations.

Student Empowerment
$1,000

Protect a scholar’s education when it matters most.

Your generosity provides scholarships and emergency financial assistance that help women remain enrolled during unexpected hardships such as housing instability, family crisis and disinvestment in education.


❤️ Why it matters: disinvestment in education derails years of progress. Your gifts help to ensure temporary setbacks don’t become permanent barriers.

Career Pathway
$500

Help students launch confident, stable careers.

This level supports career readiness services including resume development, interview preparation, and access to CCF’s Career and Economic Empowerment Pathway (CEEP) certifications.

💼 Why it matters: Education opens doors, but career preparation helps scholars walk through them! Your investment supports long‑term economic mobility and workforce success.

Academic Success
$300

Invest in completion, not just enrollment.

Your support funds individualized academic counseling, course planning, and persistence coaching, cornerstones of CCF’s Academic Support Program.

🎓 Why it matters: Consistent academic guidance increases course completion rates and keeps students moving toward graduation, even in the face of setbacks.

Education Access
$150

Help remove barriers to persistence.

This supports critical academic essentials such as textbooks, technology, transportation, and educational supplies, resources that often determine whether a student can remain enrolled.

📚 Why it matters: Justice‑impacted women face disproportionate financial obstacles in higher education. Your gift directly reduces those barriers and keeps scholars on track to degree completion.

Graduate Milestone
$100

Celebrate her powerful achievement.

Your contribution helps cover essential needs so every CCF scholar is recognized with dignity and pride. Your support ensures no scholar is left behind.

General Registration
Pay what you can

Register - all attendees are requested to register for attendance.

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