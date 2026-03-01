Scholarship 2026 Campaign – Support Our Scholars

The Sigma Pi Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated proudly invites you to participate in our Scholarship 2026 Campaign, an initiative dedicated to investing in the future of deserving students in our community.

By donating $20.26 monthly—or contributing any amount at any time—you become a direct supporter of educational opportunity and academic excellence. Every contribution helps fund scholarships awarded by the chapter to students pursuing higher education at universities, colleges, and trade schools.

Your generosity helps remove financial barriers, encourages achievement, and empowers the next generation of leaders, innovators, and changemakers.

Together, we can uplift dreams and transform futures—one scholarship at a time.

Support. Empower. Educate. 💙🤍