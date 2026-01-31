Scholarship Breakfast

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About this event
The ticket price is the same whether you purchase early or at the door—but Early Bird ticket holders get more. When you buy your ticket in advance, you’ll receive one FREE raffle ticket for a chance to win $50 worth of lottery tickets, with the winner selected at the event.
Secure your ticket early for the added bonus and enjoy an extra chance to win while supporting a great cause.
The ticket price is the same whether you purchase early or at the door—but Early Bird ticket holders get more. When you buy your ticket in advance, you’ll receive one FREE raffle ticket for a chance to win $50 worth of lottery tickets, with the winner selected at the event.
Secure your ticket early for the added bonus and enjoy an extra chance to win while supporting a great cause.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!