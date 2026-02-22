Hosted by

National Association For The Advancement Of Colored People

About this event

SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER BREAKFAST

Oakland baptist church 29 E Bettlewood Ave

Oaklyn, NJ 08107, USA

Scholarship Fundraiser Breakfast
$30

Enjoy a delicious hot breakfast including vegan options while supporting a meaningful cause. Proceeds from this event benefit the NAACP Camden County East Branch Scholarship Fund, helping deserving students pursue higher education and achieve their goals.

YOUTH MEMBERSHIP
$10

Ages 21 and younger. Note: This membership will be good for one year for the Camden County East Youth Council only.

Adult Membership
$30

Ages 22 and above. Note: This membership is valid for one year and applies only to the Camden County East Branch.

$5 Donation
$5

Support the NAACP Camden County East Branch: Add a $5 donation to your ticket to help advance civil rights, social justice, and equality for all.

$10 Donation
$10

Support the NAACP Camden County East Branch: Add a donation to your ticket to help advance civil rights, social justice, and equality for all.

$25 Donation
$25

Support the NAACP Camden County East Branch: Add a $25 donation to your ticket to help advance civil rights, social justice, and equality for all.

$50 Donation
$50

Support the NAACP Camden County East Branch: Add a $50 donation to your ticket to help advance civil rights, social justice, and equality for all.

$100 Donation
$100

Support the NAACP Camden County East Branch: Add a $100 donation to your ticket to help advance civil rights, social justice, and equality for all.

Scholarship Donation
Pay what you can

Support the NAACP Camden County East Branch Scholarship: Add a $5 donation to your ticket to support the scholarship fund.

Add a donation for National Association For The Advancement Of Colored People

$

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