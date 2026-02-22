Scholarship Fundraiser Breakfast

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About this event
Oaklyn, NJ 08107, USA
Enjoy a delicious hot breakfast including vegan options while supporting a meaningful cause. Proceeds from this event benefit the NAACP Camden County East Branch Scholarship Fund, helping deserving students pursue higher education and achieve their goals.
Ages 21 and younger. Note: This membership will be good for one year for the Camden County East Youth Council only.
Ages 22 and above. Note: This membership is valid for one year and applies only to the Camden County East Branch.
Support the NAACP Camden County East Branch: Add a $5 donation to your ticket to help advance civil rights, social justice, and equality for all.
Support the NAACP Camden County East Branch: Add a donation to your ticket to help advance civil rights, social justice, and equality for all.
Support the NAACP Camden County East Branch: Add a $25 donation to your ticket to help advance civil rights, social justice, and equality for all.
Support the NAACP Camden County East Branch: Add a $50 donation to your ticket to help advance civil rights, social justice, and equality for all.
Support the NAACP Camden County East Branch: Add a $100 donation to your ticket to help advance civil rights, social justice, and equality for all.
Support the NAACP Camden County East Branch Scholarship: Add a $5 donation to your ticket to support the scholarship fund.
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