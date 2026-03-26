Hosted by

Stark County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

About this event

The Michael Jackson Movie Scholarship Fundraiser

6284 Dressler Rd NW

North Canton, OH 44720, USA

General Admission
$20

Join the Stark County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and the Akron Canton Sigmas for an early showing of Michael. This special fundraising event brings the community together for an unforgettable evening celebrating the legacy of a music icon all while supporting scholarships. Come dressed as your favorite Michael Jackson for a chance to win a $100 Amazon Gift Card!

Add a donation for Stark County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

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