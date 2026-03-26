The Michael Jackson Movie Scholarship Fundraiser

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About this event
Join the Stark County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and the Akron Canton Sigmas for an early showing of Michael. This special fundraising event brings the community together for an unforgettable evening celebrating the legacy of a music icon all while supporting scholarships. Come dressed as your favorite Michael Jackson for a chance to win a $100 Amazon Gift Card!
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