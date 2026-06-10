Zetas Providing Others With Empowering Resources Z-POWER

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Zetas Providing Others With Empowering Resources Z-POWER

About this event

Scholarship Luncheon: Sponsorships, Advertisements, and Vendors

Exclusive Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Provide greetings during luncheon program (5 mins)


Sponsor’s logo displayed on event signage and recognition on Z-POWER’s website and social media page.


One minute sponsor video posted to Z-POWER’s website and played during the luncheon.


One (1) preferred table at event (8 guests) with table signage


Full page (cover)  advertisement in electronic program booklet


Distribution of organizational promotional items to all event attendees


Exhibit table (prime location)*


Formal recognition at luncheon

Platinum Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sponsor’s logo displayed on event signage and on Z-POWER’s website.


One (1) preferred table at event (8 guests) with table signage


Full page (cover) advertisement in electronic program booklet


Distribution of organizational promotional items to all event attendees


Exhibit table


Formal recognition at luncheon

Gold Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Sponsor’s logo displayed on event signage and Z-POWER’s website


Preferred seating at event (5 guests)


Full-page color advertisement in electronic program booklet


Distribution of organization's promotional items to all event attendees


Exhibit table*


Formal recognition at luncheon

Silver Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Sponsor’s logo displayed on event signage and on Z-POWER’s website


Preferred seating at event (3 guests)


Half page color advertisement in electronic program booklet


Formal recognition at luncheon

Bronze Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Sponsor’s logo displayed on event signage and Z-POWER’s website


Preferred seating at event (2 guests)


Quarter page color advertisement in electronic program booklet


Formal recognition at luncheon

Full Page Ad
$300

Ads must be submitted in an electronic format via the online registration portal. Text and special logos must be camera-ready. Acceptable file formats include high-resolution (300) PDF or JPEG files only.

Half Page Ad
$200

Ads must be submitted in an electronic format via the online registration portal. Text and special logos must be camera-ready. Acceptable file formats include high-resolution (300) PDF or JPEG files only.

Quarter Page Ad
$150

Ads must be submitted in an electronic format via the online registration portal. Text and special logos must be camera-ready. Acceptable file formats include high-resolution (300) PDF or JPEG files only.

Business Card Ad
$100

Ads must be submitted in an electronic format via the online registration portal. Text and special logos must be camera-ready. Acceptable file formats include high-resolution (300) PDF or JPEG files only.

Patron Name
$50

Printed name or business name listed in the electronic program booklet.

Exhibitor/Vendor Table
$200

6 ft table and chair


One luncheon ticket


Business/organization’s name listed on event signage


Business/organization’s name listed in electronic program booklet

Additional Luncheon Tickets
$75
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