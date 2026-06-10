Scholarship Luncheon: Sponsorships, Advertisements, and Vendors

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About this event
Provide greetings during luncheon program (5 mins)
Sponsor’s logo displayed on event signage and recognition on Z-POWER’s website and social media page.
One minute sponsor video posted to Z-POWER’s website and played during the luncheon.
One (1) preferred table at event (8 guests) with table signage
Full page (cover) advertisement in electronic program booklet
Distribution of organizational promotional items to all event attendees
Exhibit table (prime location)*
Formal recognition at luncheon
Sponsor’s logo displayed on event signage and on Z-POWER’s website.
One (1) preferred table at event (8 guests) with table signage
Full page (cover) advertisement in electronic program booklet
Distribution of organizational promotional items to all event attendees
Exhibit table
Formal recognition at luncheon
Sponsor’s logo displayed on event signage and Z-POWER’s website
Preferred seating at event (5 guests)
Full-page color advertisement in electronic program booklet
Distribution of organization's promotional items to all event attendees
Exhibit table*
Formal recognition at luncheon
Sponsor’s logo displayed on event signage and on Z-POWER’s website
Preferred seating at event (3 guests)
Half page color advertisement in electronic program booklet
Formal recognition at luncheon
Sponsor’s logo displayed on event signage and Z-POWER’s website
Preferred seating at event (2 guests)
Quarter page color advertisement in electronic program booklet
Formal recognition at luncheon
Ads must be submitted in an electronic format via the online registration portal. Text and special logos must be camera-ready. Acceptable file formats include high-resolution (300) PDF or JPEG files only.
Ads must be submitted in an electronic format via the online registration portal. Text and special logos must be camera-ready. Acceptable file formats include high-resolution (300) PDF or JPEG files only.
Ads must be submitted in an electronic format via the online registration portal. Text and special logos must be camera-ready. Acceptable file formats include high-resolution (300) PDF or JPEG files only.
Ads must be submitted in an electronic format via the online registration portal. Text and special logos must be camera-ready. Acceptable file formats include high-resolution (300) PDF or JPEG files only.
Printed name or business name listed in the electronic program booklet.
6 ft table and chair
One luncheon ticket
Business/organization’s name listed on event signage
Business/organization’s name listed in electronic program booklet
$
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