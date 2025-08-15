Scholarship Portal - LU: RTB

This ticket covers 2.5 days of education, shared meals, local transit in Minneapolis, and a shared hotel room (for 2 people). You will receive a roommate pairing quiz before the event.
Pricing Breakdown:
Weekend Attendance: FREE
Lodging (3 Hotel Nights 26th-29th with a roommate, chosen or assigned via matching survey): $250
Lodging Tax (Minnesota does not exempt nonprofit organizations from lodging taxes, so we are required to include applicable state and local lodging taxes in your ticket purchase re: local tax code 469.190): $35
Suggested Contributions: Help Us Keep Level Up Accessible
This ticket covers 2.5 days of education, shared meals, local transit in Minneapolis, and a single occupancy hotel room.
Pricing Breakdown:
Weekend Attendance: FREE
Lodging (3 SoloHotel Nights 26th-29th): $475
Lodging Tax (Minnesota does not exempt nonprofit organizations from lodging taxes, so we are required to include applicable state and local lodging taxes in your ticket purchase re: local tax code 469.190): $75
Suggested Contributions: Help Us Keep Level Up Accessible
This ticket covers 2.5 days of education, shared meals, local transit in Minneapolis, and a shared hotel room (for 2 people). You will receive a roommate pairing quiz before the event.
Pricing Breakdown:
Weekend Attendance: FREE
Lodging: You are local to MSP, or staying with friends/family in the area, Raise the Bar is not liable or responsible for your lodging accommodations if you chose this option.
Suggested Contributions: Help Us Keep Level Up Accessible
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing