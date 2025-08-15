Scholarship Portal - LU: RTB

This ticket covers 2.5 days of education, shared meals, local transit in Minneapolis, and a shared hotel room (for 2 people). You will receive a roommate pairing quiz before the event.





Pricing Breakdown:



Weekend Attendance: FREE





Lodging (3 Hotel Nights 26th-29th with a roommate, chosen or assigned via matching survey): $250





Lodging Tax (Minnesota does not exempt nonprofit organizations from lodging taxes, so we are required to include applicable state and local lodging taxes in your ticket purchase re: local tax code 469.190): $35





Suggested Contributions: Help Us Keep Level Up Accessible

We are committed to making this event financially accessible, especially for working baristas who are often priced out of professional coffee education. Thanks to the generous support of our sponsors and community donors, we are able to offer tickets at a fraction of the true cost.





The actual cost of hosting one barista for the weekend (not including lodging) is $1,125. That includes meals, materials, transportation, instructor pay, and space rental.





If you are able to contribute more, especially if you are a manager, cafe owner, or attending through a company budget , we invite you to add an additional contribution when you register. Your donation directly supports scholarship, speaker lodging, and helps sustain this event for current and future attendees.



