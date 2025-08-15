Scholarship Portal - LU: RTB

401 Harding St NE

Minneapolis, MN 55413, USA

Scholarship - Double Occupancy Lodging + Tax
$285

This ticket covers 2.5 days of education, shared meals, local transit in Minneapolis, and a shared hotel room (for 2 people). You will receive a roommate pairing quiz before the event.


Pricing Breakdown:


Weekend Attendance: FREE


Lodging (3 Hotel Nights 26th-29th with a roommate, chosen or assigned via matching survey): $250


Lodging Tax (Minnesota does not exempt nonprofit organizations from lodging taxes, so we are required to include applicable state and local lodging taxes in your ticket purchase re: local tax code 469.190): $35


Suggested Contributions: Help Us Keep Level Up Accessible

  • We are committed to making this event financially accessible, especially for working baristas who are often priced out of professional coffee education. Thanks to the generous support of our sponsors and community donors, we are able to offer tickets at a fraction of the true cost.


  • The actual cost of hosting one barista for the weekend (not including lodging) is $1,125. That includes meals, materials, transportation, instructor pay, and space rental.


  • If you are able to contribute more, especially if you are a manager, cafe owner, or attending through a company budget, we invite you to add an additional contribution when you register. Your donation directly supports scholarship, speaker lodging, and helps sustain this event for current and future attendees.


  • Every extra dollar you give helps someone else get in the room. Pay what you can. We trust our community to meet this moment with generosity and shared purpose.
Scholarship - Single Occupancy Lodging + Tax
$550

This ticket covers 2.5 days of education, shared meals, local transit in Minneapolis, and a single occupancy hotel room.


Pricing Breakdown:


Weekend Attendance: FREE


Lodging (3 SoloHotel Nights 26th-29th): $475


Lodging Tax (Minnesota does not exempt nonprofit organizations from lodging taxes, so we are required to include applicable state and local lodging taxes in your ticket purchase re: local tax code 469.190): $75


Scholarship - No Lodging (Local)
free

This ticket covers 2.5 days of education, shared meals, local transit in Minneapolis, and a shared hotel room (for 2 people). You will receive a roommate pairing quiz before the event.


Pricing Breakdown:


Weekend Attendance: FREE


Lodging: You are local to MSP, or staying with friends/family in the area, Raise the Bar is not liable or responsible for your lodging accommodations if you chose this option.


