Glorietta Klarich Foundation

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Glorietta Klarich Foundation

“Symphony of Support” Scholarships

The “Opening Note” Kit item
The “Opening Note” Kit
$150

Provides a complete set of high-quality music accessories, including a sturdy music stand, a personalized instrument case, and a full library of sheet music. 


Impact: Ensures a child has a professional and organized start to their musical journey. 




The “Instrument of Hope” item
The “Instrument of Hope”
$300

Directly purchases a high-quality, durable instrument for a child to keep and call their own.  


Impact: Removes the barrier of instrument rental fees and allows the child to practice and find stability at home.  


The “Full Semester Symphony” item
The “Full Semester Symphony”
$500

Fully sponsors one child for an entire semester of music education and clinical mentorship.


Impact: Provides a life-changing commitment that allows a child of trauma to truly find their voice and heal through song.  


The “Virtuoso” Legacy Sponsorship item
The “Virtuoso” Legacy Sponsorship
$1,000

Provides a comprehensive sponsorship for one child, covering a full semester of professional instruction paired with a premier, high-quality instrument.


Impact: Ensures the child has the highest level of artistic tools and clinical support to sustain their growth long-term.  


The “Harmony for a Year” Partnership item
The “Harmony for a Year” Partnership
$2,500

Provides a transformative, full-year sponsorship for one child, including two complete semesters of instruction.


Includes a premier, high-quality instrument and all necessary professional accessories to ensure a seamless year of healing and artistic development.  


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