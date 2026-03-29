“Symphony of Support” Scholarships

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Provides a complete set of high-quality music accessories, including a sturdy music stand, a personalized instrument case, and a full library of sheet music.
Impact: Ensures a child has a professional and organized start to their musical journey.
Directly purchases a high-quality, durable instrument for a child to keep and call their own.
Impact: Removes the barrier of instrument rental fees and allows the child to practice and find stability at home.
Fully sponsors one child for an entire semester of music education and clinical mentorship.
Impact: Provides a life-changing commitment that allows a child of trauma to truly find their voice and heal through song.
Provides a comprehensive sponsorship for one child, covering a full semester of professional instruction paired with a premier, high-quality instrument.
Impact: Ensures the child has the highest level of artistic tools and clinical support to sustain their growth long-term.
Provides a transformative, full-year sponsorship for one child, including two complete semesters of instruction.
Includes a premier, high-quality instrument and all necessary professional accessories to ensure a seamless year of healing and artistic development.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!