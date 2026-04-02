Scholarships

Manfred Sander was a member of the Cal Poly Rodeo Team in the late 1940’s. At that time the team competed over the Western United States. After graduating from Cal Poly, he has constantly given back to the Cal Poly Rodeo Program. When we needed to give the arena a face lift he was front and center with his paint brush, when there were financial issues and the possibility of losing the program he was the go to person who always had his checkbook open and ready to donate. Because of their years and years of dedication and support the new Cal Poly Rodeo Arena has appropriately been named the Manfred and Jean Sander Arena. Therefore, it is most appropriate to establish this scholarship in both of their names. Thank you for donating to this scholarship and helping a deserving student continue the Sander’s Legacy.