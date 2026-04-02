Scholarships

About this event
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Gold Card Member Alec Garcia, a great friend to the Rodeo Boosters and Cal Poly Rodeo. Has been instrumental in all facets of current improvements to the Rodeo Grounds and on campus. His scholarship will go to a rodeo student that exemplifies the “can do” attitude and the willingness to continue improvements in and around the arena.
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Patrick was an avid fan of youth sports as a coach, father and uncle. He cheered and supported many of his nieces and nephews as they competed in their sports. One such nephew he encouraged has been Quintin McWhorter. Pat would give him $50 every time he scored on a bronc. He was very proud of the progress Quintin was making in his bronc riding.
Patrick and his 7 brothers and sisters grew up helping their grandfather on his sheep and cattle ranch along the Lost Coast of northern California. Today, our eight families still own those same ranches.
The Cal Poly Rodeo program encourages and demands hard work from its students, while also providing greater opportunities to those earning/ wanting more. Much like Patrick’s own encouragement to others.
He will be missed, but not forgotten. Ride’ m Cowboy!
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Jim Usher attended Cal Poly from 1989 to 1995, and the rodeo program was an integral part of his years spent there. During those years, he worked to improve the rodeo grounds, participated in the rodeo production program, and competed for the team. While Jim was the 1994 West Coast Region Steer Wrestling Champion and a 2x CNFR qualifier in steer wrestling, he also competed in tie-down roping and team roping. But it is his commitment to the rodeo program that will forever live in our hearts. This scholarship is awarded to a student who exhibits the same dedication to the continuation and enhancement of the Cal Poly Rodeo Program.
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The Farquer Tie-Down Scholarship reflects and honoring the successful rodeo careers and exceptional education that Colton and Caden Farquer received from Cal Poly. They want the rodeo students to see that being in the Cal Poly program helps prepare you for the arena of life and builds character. Being a good rodeo athlete for Cal Poly isn’t enough, you need to grow into a good person while helping others become one as well.
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Manfred Sander was a member of the Cal Poly Rodeo Team in the late 1940’s. At that time the team competed over the Western United States. After graduating from Cal Poly, he has constantly given back to the Cal Poly Rodeo Program. When we needed to give the arena a face lift he was front and center with his paint brush, when there were financial issues and the possibility of losing the program he was the go to person who always had his checkbook open and ready to donate. Because of their years and years of dedication and support the new Cal Poly Rodeo Arena has appropriately been named the Manfred and Jean Sander Arena. Therefore, it is most appropriate to establish this scholarship in both of their names. Thank you for donating to this scholarship and helping a deserving student continue the Sander’s Legacy.
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A member of the Cal Poly Rodeo team in the 1990s Karl is remembered as being an All-Around great friend and hardworker. Always ready to lend a hand around the rodeo grounds he spent countless hours mending pens and working the arena. This scholarship is awarded to the student who exemplifies Karl’s hard working attitude inside and outside of the arena.
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John McDonald was part of Cal Poly Rodeo in the 1970s and was a member of the last Cal Poly National Men’s Championship Team. His rodeo talent led him to work both ends of the arena, and this scholarship is awarded each year to a student who does the same.
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Over the years, the Smooth Mouth group has lost a number of classmates, and so in memory of those who have gone before, they have set up a memorial scholarship fund to be used by the rodeo coach to help recruit a deserving student who will complement the rodeo team with their athletic talent and be a good representative of the university.
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The General Scholarship Fund awards scholarships each year to Cal Poly Rodeo Student Athletes to assist with their tuition, books, and all rodeo needs.
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