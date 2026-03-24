Kansas Association of Health Care Communicators

Hosted by

Kansas Association of Health Care Communicators

About this event

Scholarship Recipient: KAHCC 2026 Innovation Spring Conference Registration

625 N Hedville Rd

Salina, KS 67401, USA

Scholarship: Full Conference Member Rate
$175

Enjoy access to the full conference on April 23 and 24.

  • All Thursday and Friday conference sessions
  • Thursday evening dinner and adventure (cash bar)
  • Friday Emerald Awards Luncheon
  • One-day Zoo admission

All conference attendees must be a 2026 KAHCC member. Membership runs $40. If you have not signed up to be a 2026 KAHCC member, you can add it on during this registration and it will be included in the maximum expenses of up to $300 for the scholarship.

Add your 2026 KAHCC Active Membership fee
$40

All conference attendees must be 2026 KAHCC members (membership is $40). If you are not yet a member, you can add membership during registration, and the cost will count toward the scholarship maximum of $300.

Active Membership:

Employee of Kansas health care organizations who is responsible for developing, administering and implementing public relations, communications, marketing programs.

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