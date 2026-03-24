Scholarship Recipient: KAHCC 2026 Innovation Spring Conference Registration

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About this event
Enjoy access to the full conference on April 23 and 24.
All conference attendees must be a 2026 KAHCC member. Membership runs $40. If you have not signed up to be a 2026 KAHCC member, you can add it on during this registration and it will be included in the maximum expenses of up to $300 for the scholarship.
All conference attendees must be 2026 KAHCC members (membership is $40). If you are not yet a member, you can add membership during registration, and the cost will count toward the scholarship maximum of $300.
Active Membership:
Employee of Kansas health care organizations who is responsible for developing, administering and implementing public relations, communications, marketing programs.
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