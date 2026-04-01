School 28 PTO

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School 28 PTO

About this event

School 28 Luau Tricky Tray

25 1st St

Elizabeth, NJ 07206, USA

General Admission
$25

Admission fee include one sheet of tier 1 tickets


If purchasing before MAY 8TH you get an EXTRA sheet of tier 1 tickets making it TWO sheets of tier 1 tickets. (Early Bird Special)


ALL tickets and admission are non-refundable

Starter Bundle ($30.00) Value
$25

This does not include admission. This is a ticket bundle.

Tier 1 - 2 sheets (50 tickets)

Tier 2 - 1 sheet (25 tickets)

Tier 3 – (3 tickets)

Best Value Bundle ($65 Value)
$50

This does not include admission. This is a ticket bundle

Tier 1 - 5 sheets (125 tickets)

Tier 2- 3 sheets (75 tickets)

Tier 3- (3 tickets)

Meal Ticket
$13

Penne alla vodka with chicken with a side salad.

Beverage
$2

We will have a Hawaiian inspired drink and other refreshments.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!