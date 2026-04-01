School 28 Luau Tricky Tray

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About this event
Admission fee include one sheet of tier 1 tickets
If purchasing before MAY 8TH you get an EXTRA sheet of tier 1 tickets making it TWO sheets of tier 1 tickets. (Early Bird Special)
ALL tickets and admission are non-refundable
This does not include admission. This is a ticket bundle.
Tier 1 - 2 sheets (50 tickets)
Tier 2 - 1 sheet (25 tickets)
Tier 3 – (3 tickets)
This does not include admission. This is a ticket bundle
Tier 1 - 5 sheets (125 tickets)
Tier 2- 3 sheets (75 tickets)
Tier 3- (3 tickets)
Penne alla vodka with chicken with a side salad.
We will have a Hawaiian inspired drink and other refreshments.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!