School Activities

About this event
Turn an ordinary school day into a celebration filled with laughter, smiles, and, of course, delicious pizza.
Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, rewarding a job well done, or just adding some fun to the week, this is a treat the whole class will love!
This certificate includes:
• Pizza party for one classroom
📅 Valid through June 2027
📌 Teacher and PTSO must be notified at least one week in advance
Only 10 certificates are available, making this a limited and special opportunity to bring joy to a classroom community.
How cool would it be to be a PE teacher? Pretty awesome! This special experience gives a student the opportunity to step into the role and help lead PE class.
This certificate includes:
📅 Valid through June 2027
📌 Requires at least one week notice to the student’s teacher and Mr. Edward (PE teacher)
Only 5 certificates are available, making this a fun and memorable school experience opportunity for students.
More time to play, more time to smile! This special reward gives an entire class additional outdoor recess time to run, play, and have fun together.
What kid wouldn’t want more recess?
📅 Valid through June 2027
📌 Requires at least one week notice to the student’s teacher so it can be coordinated
Only 10 certificates are available, making this a fun and popular classroom reward opportunity.
It’s popcorn time! The class will enjoy a fun-filled popcorn party with a tasty treat, laughter, and a chance to relax and celebrate together. It’s the perfect way to add some excitement to the day and create a moment everyone will love!
📅 Valid through June 2027
📌 Requires at least one week notice to the teacher and PTSO for scheduling
Only 10 certificates are available, making this a fun and popular classroom reward experience.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!