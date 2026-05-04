Mclane Elementary Parent Teacher Student Organization

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Mclane Elementary Parent Teacher Student Organization

About this event

School Activities

Classroom Pizza Party 🍕
$100

Turn an ordinary school day into a celebration filled with laughter, smiles, and, of course, delicious pizza.


Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, rewarding a job well done, or just adding some fun to the week, this is a treat the whole class will love! 


This certificate includes:


• Pizza party for one classroom

📅 Valid through June 2027
📌 Teacher and PTSO must be notified at least one week in advance


Only 10 certificates are available, making this a limited and special opportunity to bring joy to a classroom community.


PE Teacher 🏃‍♂️🏫
$50

How cool would it be to be a PE teacher? Pretty awesome! This special experience gives a student the opportunity to step into the role and help lead PE class.

This certificate includes:

  • 🏃‍♂️ PE teacher experience for 2 class periods
  • 🎯 Opportunity to help lead games and activities alongside the PE teacher

📅 Valid through June 2027
📌 Requires at least one week notice to the student’s teacher and Mr. Edward (PE teacher)


Only 5 certificates are available, making this a fun and memorable school experience opportunity for students.


Extra Recess for a Class  🏃‍♀️☀️
$25

More time to play, more time to smile! This special reward gives an entire class additional outdoor recess time to run, play, and have fun together.


What kid wouldn’t want more recess?


📅 Valid through June 2027
📌 Requires at least one week notice to the student’s teacher so it can be coordinated


Only 10 certificates are available, making this a fun and popular classroom reward opportunity.


Popcorn Party  🍿🎉
$35

It’s popcorn time! The class will enjoy a fun-filled popcorn party with a tasty treat, laughter, and a chance to relax and celebrate together. It’s the perfect way to add some excitement to the day and create a moment everyone will love! 


📅 Valid through June 2027
📌 Requires at least one week notice to the teacher and PTSO for scheduling


Only 10 certificates are available, making this a fun and popular classroom reward experience.




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