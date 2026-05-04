School Activities

Turn an ordinary school day into a celebration filled with laughter, smiles, and, of course, delicious pizza.





Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, rewarding a job well done, or just adding some fun to the week, this is a treat the whole class will love!





This certificate includes:



• Pizza party for one classroom

📅 Valid through June 2027

📌 Teacher and PTSO must be notified at least one week in advance





Only 10 certificates are available, making this a limited and special opportunity to bring joy to a classroom community.



