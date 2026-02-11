Hosted by

Keizer Elementary Parent Teacher Club

About this event

Friendship Fest Dance

5600 McClure St N

Keizer, OR 97303, USA

Student Admission
$5

Adult is free with student admission.

Includes one slice of pizza and a drink for student only.

Family Bundle
$20

Includes 6 drinks and 6 slices of pizza. At least one adult must be present during the dance.

Pay What You Can
Pay what you can

We will not turn any student or family away! If you would like to attend, please pay what you can, even $1! We appreciate your participation!

Slice of Pizza
$2

One slice of pizza - cheese or pepperoni

Bottled Water
$1
2 Rice Krispie Treats
$1
4 Sour Patch Kids
$1

Snack size packs

Play-Doh Pack
$2

Play-Doh with cutter

Fiber Optic Glow Stick
$3

Fiber optic glow stick - red or white

Heart-Shaped Paper Fan
$1

red or white

Heart Headbands
$2
Heart Glasses
$2

red or pink

Beaded Necklace
$1

variety

2 Slap Bracelets
$1

variety

In-Person Purchases
Pay what you can

Total for in-person purchases.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!