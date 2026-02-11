Friendship Fest Dance

About this event
Adult is free with student admission.
Includes one slice of pizza and a drink for student only.
Includes 6 drinks and 6 slices of pizza. At least one adult must be present during the dance.
We will not turn any student or family away! If you would like to attend, please pay what you can, even $1! We appreciate your participation!
One slice of pizza - cheese or pepperoni
Snack size packs
Play-Doh with cutter
Fiber optic glow stick - red or white
red or white
red or pink
variety
variety
Total for in-person purchases.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!