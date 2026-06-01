In the foreground, people mingle around tables and a couch at a "School Daze" event, while the background features a stage with banners and the logo of "The Links, Incorporated."
The Links Inc, Minneapolis - St. Paul Chapter

Hosted by

The Links Inc, Minneapolis - St. Paul Chapter

About this event

School Daze: Rooted in Excellence. Rising Through Education.

212 2nd St SE

Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA

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General Admission
$100

Forget the rubber chicken banquet. This is not a ballroom gala or seated dinner. School Daze is a full-on cultural vibe: high energy, great music, fly people, nostalgic college spirit and joyful connection with curated cocktails, elevated finger foods, an irresistible soundtrack, and a dance floor that won't stay empty. Come ready to mingle, move, reconnect, and celebrate Black Excellence in an atmosphere that feels more like the best homecoming party, while we raise scholarship dollars for local students.

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