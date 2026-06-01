School Daze: Rooted in Excellence. Rising Through Education.

Forget the rubber chicken banquet. This is not a ballroom gala or seated dinner. School Daze is a full-on cultural vibe: high energy, great music, fly people, nostalgic college spirit and joyful connection with curated cocktails, elevated finger foods, an irresistible soundtrack, and a dance floor that won't stay empty. Come ready to mingle, move, reconnect, and celebrate Black Excellence in an atmosphere that feels more like the best homecoming party, while we raise scholarship dollars for local students.