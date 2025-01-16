Tuition & Fee Payments

2025 Semester Tuition Payment per student item
2025 Semester Tuition Payment per student
$713.50

Make a one-time single semester tuition-only payment. If you owe for enrollment or other fees, you may select those items separately.

2025 Quarterly Tuition Payment per student item
2025 Quarterly Tuition Payment per student
$356.75

Make a one-time single quarter tuition-only payment. If you owe for enrollment or other fees, you may select those items separately.

Late Fee item
Late Fee
$25

Pay a late fee that has been charged to your account.

Enrollment Fee item
Enrollment Fee
$150

Annual fee per student enrolled.

Book Fee item
Book Fee
$300

Annual fee per student to cover the cost of books used in class, including some which will be yours to keep.

Add a donation for Chesterton Academy Of The Florida Martyrs Inc

$

