School Field Trips 2026

11929 Beech St NE

Alliance, OH 44601, USA

Guided School Field Trip item
Guided School Field Trip
free

IMPORTANT PLEASE READ!!! This does not confirm your date for your field trip. Only a Beech Creek staff member can confirm your date. This will hold your desired date until the details of your trip are planned and agreed upon. Payment will not be processed online. All schools will receive an invoice for payment.

Self Guided School Field Trip item
Self Guided School Field Trip
free

IMPORTANT PLEASE READ!!! This does not confirm your date for your field trip. Only a Beech Creek staff member can confirm your date. This will hold your desired date until the details of your trip are planned and agreed upon. Payment will not be processed online. All schools will receive an invoice for payment.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing