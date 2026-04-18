School for Creators Membership

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Composition & Creative Piano
A creative program designed for students interested in improvisation, composition, songwriting, musical storytelling, and developing their unique artistic voice through the piano. The program includes 4 individual 60-minute sessions per month and integrates creativity, listening skills, musical language, and personal expression.
Renews monthly
Individual piano instruction tailored to each student’s level, goals, and learning style. This program includes 4 private 60-minute sessions and may cover technique, repertoire, musicianship, sight reading, improvisation, theory, and performance preparation in a supportive and creative environment.
Renews monthly
This vocal coaching program includes 4 individual 60-minute sessions designed to support healthy vocal technique, confidence, artistic expression, musicianship, and authentic voice development. Each session is structured around key components including breathwork, warm-ups, vocal exercises, and focused work on learning and mastering specific songs. Sessions may also incorporate repertoire coaching, performance preparation, improvisation, and creative exploration tailored to each student’s goals and level.
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