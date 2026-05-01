School Lunch On Non Visitor Days

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About this event
Can’t make lunch with your student on a Tuesday or Thursday? We’ve got a great option for you!
For the month of May, we’re offering 50 Special Lunch Passes for $25. These passes allow you to enjoy a special lunch with your student on a Monday, Wednesday, or Friday of your choosing.
Please note: Passes are not valid on Kindergarten Graduation Day, Awards Day, or the last day of school.
Grab yours before they’re gone!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!