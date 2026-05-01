School Lunch On Non Visitor Days

Can’t make lunch with your student on a Tuesday or Thursday? We’ve got a great option for you!

For the month of May, we’re offering 50 Special Lunch Passes for $25. These passes allow you to enjoy a special lunch with your student on a Monday, Wednesday, or Friday of your choosing.

Please note: Passes are not valid on Kindergarten Graduation Day, Awards Day, or the last day of school.

Grab yours before they’re gone!