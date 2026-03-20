School No. 3 PTA Karaoke Night

About this shop
Price per child (4 years old and older.) Will receive 4 concession tickets at check-in.
Children under 4 are free, but do not include concession tickets.
Parent/Guardians are free, but do not include concession tickets. No drop offs allowed (you must attend the event with your child).
1 ticket = $1
Concessions Menu (subject to change)
1 slice Pizza = 2 tickets
Can Soda = 1 tickets
Seltzer = 2 tickets
Popcorn = 1 tickets
Various Candy = 2 tickets
$
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