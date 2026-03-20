Fort Lee School 3 PTA INC

Offered by

Fort Lee School 3 PTA INC

About this shop

School No. 3 PTA Karaoke Night

Admission (Kids 4+)
$10

Price per child (4 years old and older.) Will receive 4 concession tickets at check-in.

Children under 4 years old
Free

Children under 4 are free, but do not include concession tickets.

Parent/Guardian
Free

Parent/Guardians are free, but do not include concession tickets. No drop offs allowed (you must attend the event with your child).

A La Carte Concession Tickets
$1

1 ticket = $1


Concessions Menu (subject to change)

1 slice Pizza = 2 tickets

Can Soda = 1 tickets
Seltzer = 2 tickets

Popcorn = 1 tickets
Various Candy = 2 tickets

Add a donation for Fort Lee School 3 PTA INC

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