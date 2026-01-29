School Of The Hard Knocks

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School Of The Hard Knocks

About this shop

ETERNAL THRIVE

LOGO HOODIE item
LOGO HOODIE
$35

Through Eternal Thrive, a homeschool student is learning real-life skills like business ownership, financial literacy, customer service, and creative design. Every purchase supports hands-on education that teaches discipline, confidence, and leadership beyond the traditional classroom.

Proceeds from each item help provide:
• Educational curriculum and learning tools
• Brand startup and production costs
• Field trips and real-world experiences
• Youth entrepreneurship training and mentorship

By supporting Eternal Thrive, you are helping a young entrepreneur turn dreams into action while inspiring other youth to believe in their own potential.

Thank you for supporting growth, creativity, and generational success.

LOGO T-SHIRT item
LOGO T-SHIRT
$25

Through Eternal Thrive, a homeschool student is learning real-life skills like business ownership, financial literacy, customer service, and creative design. Every purchase supports hands-on education that teaches discipline, confidence, and leadership beyond the traditional classroom.

Proceeds from each item help provide:
• Educational curriculum and learning tools
• Brand startup and production costs
• Field trips and real-world experiences
• Youth entrepreneurship training and mentorship

By supporting Eternal Thrive, you are helping a young entrepreneur turn dreams into action while inspiring other youth to believe in their own potential.

Thank you for supporting growth, creativity, and generational success.

Add a donation for School Of The Hard Knocks

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!