School Of The Hard Knocks's Shop

A lot of us weren’t taught how to run a home.

No one showed us how to organize important papers, keep up with bills, build routines, or manage everything without feeling overwhelmed.





So what did we do?

We figured it out as we went…

Lost paperwork. Missed deadlines. Stress. Chaos. “I know I had that somewhere…” 😩





This planner is here to change that.













This is not your average “pretty planner.”

This is a real-life system for real families.





Whether you’re a single parent, rebuilding, starting over, or just tired of your house running on vibes… this planner helps you:





✔ Keep track of important documents (ID, SSN, medical, everything in ONE place)

✔ Stay on top of bills before they pile up

✔ Create simple routines that actually work

✔ Organize your home without needing to be “perfect”

✔ Feel more in control of your life, your space, and your future













Perfect for:





Families with no structure (yet 😉)

Busy parents juggling everything

Anyone tired of feeling behind

People who were never taught “how to adult”

Those ready to get their life together for real this time

















What makes this different?





We don’t judge.

We don’t assume you already know.

We walk you through it step by step.





Because the truth is…

You’re not lazy. You just weren’t taught.













And now? We fixing that.



