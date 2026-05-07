School of the Osage Foundation Golf Scramble 2026

Hosted by
About this event
910 State Hwy 42, Osage Beach, MO 65065, USA
Four Person Team includes: green fees, cart, 8 drink tickets, prize opportunities, snacks, breakfast, and lunch.
Logo on Large Banner, Hole Sign and a Four Person Team which includes: green fees, cart, 8 drink tickets, prize opportunities, snacks, breakfast, and lunch.
Logo on Large Banner and a Hole Sign
Hole Host Sponsor – $500
Want more than just a sign on the course? Become a Hole Host and create an experience golfers will remember.
Hole Hosts receive a designated hole location where they can set up a table, tent, promotional display, giveaways, product samples, refreshments, branded merchandise, or other creative marketing opportunities. This is your chance to engage directly with every team throughout the day and showcase your business in a fun and memorable way.
Sponsors are welcome to provide food, beverages, promotional items, and even complimentary alcoholic beverages in accordance with course policies and applicable laws. Bring your own setup and make the space your own.
This sponsorship includes:
• Exclusive presence at a designated hole
• Direct interaction with tournament participants
• Opportunity to distribute promotional items and marketing materials
• Recognition as a tournament sponsor
Get creative. Build relationships. Make your business one of the most talked about stops on the course.
Lunch Sponsor – $500
Help fuel the tournament while gaining recognition from every participant.
Following play, golfers, volunteers, sponsors, and guests will gather for a cookout lunch provided by Bear Creek Valley Golf Club. Lunch Sponsors help make this event possible while receiving prominent recognition during one of the most attended portions of the day.
A sponsor banner featuring all Lunch Sponsors will be displayed during the meal and awards presentation, providing visibility to every tournament participant.
Businesses may purchase multiple sponsorships for increased recognition on event materials and sponsor displays.
This sponsorship includes:
• Recognition as an official Lunch Sponsor
• Inclusion on the Sponsor banner
• Opportunity to support a memorable tournament experience for all participants
Only five Lunch Sponsorships are available at $500 each. Sponsors wishing to make a larger impact are welcome to purchase multiple sponsorships for enhanced recognition.
Breakfast Sponsor – $250
Be the first sponsor participants see as they arrive for the tournament.
Before golfers head to the course, they will enjoy a breakfast prepared by School of the Osage staff and supporters. Your sponsorship helps cover the cost of the meal, allowing more tournament proceeds to directly support the Osage Foundation and its mission.
As the exclusive Breakfast Sponsor, your business will receive recognition during breakfast service and in tournament materials, providing visibility at the start of the day's activities.
This sponsorship includes:
• Exclusive Breakfast Sponsor designation
• Recognition at the breakfast service area
• Support of the Osage Foundation through this fundraising event
Only one Breakfast Sponsorship is available.
Contest Sponsor – $100
Support one of the tournament's on-course contests while helping create a fun experience for participants.
Contest Sponsors help fund gift cards, prizes, and awards for tournament contests. The Osage Foundation will purchase and administer all contest prizes, making this an easy way to support the event without having to coordinate prize donations.
This sponsorship includes:
• Recognition at a designated contest location
• Support of the Osage Foundation through this fundraising event
Contest Sponsor – $250
Support one of the tournament's on-course contests while helping create a fun experience for participants.
Contest Sponsors help fund gift cards, prizes, and awards for tournament contests. The Osage Foundation will purchase and administer all contest prizes, making this an easy way to support the event without having to coordinate prize donations.
This sponsorship includes:
• Recognition at a designated contest location
• Support of the Osage Foundation through this fundraising event
Contest Sponsor – $500
Support one of the tournament's on-course contests while helping create a fun experience for participants.
Contest Sponsors help fund gift cards, prizes, and awards for tournament contests. The Osage Foundation will purchase and administer all contest prizes, making this an easy way to support the event without having to coordinate prize donations.
This sponsorship includes:
• Recognition at a designated contest location
• Support of the Osage Foundation through this fundraising event
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!