School of the Osage Foundation Golf Scramble 2026

Hole Host Sponsor – $500

Want more than just a sign on the course? Become a Hole Host and create an experience golfers will remember.





Hole Hosts receive a designated hole location where they can set up a table, tent, promotional display, giveaways, product samples, refreshments, branded merchandise, or other creative marketing opportunities. This is your chance to engage directly with every team throughout the day and showcase your business in a fun and memorable way.





Sponsors are welcome to provide food, beverages, promotional items, and even complimentary alcoholic beverages in accordance with course policies and applicable laws. Bring your own setup and make the space your own.





This sponsorship includes:

• Exclusive presence at a designated hole

• Direct interaction with tournament participants

• Opportunity to distribute promotional items and marketing materials

• Recognition as a tournament sponsor

Get creative. Build relationships. Make your business one of the most talked about stops on the course.