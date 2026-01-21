Unitarian Universalist Church of Saco and Biddeford

Hosted by

Unitarian Universalist Church of Saco and Biddeford

About this event

School Street Coffee House Open Mic Night

60 School St

Saco, ME 04072, USA

Non-Performers: Suggested Donation item
Non-Performers: Suggested Donation
Pay what you can

For all non-performers, we suggest a donation of $5 which helps us build this series and support artists in our community.

Become a S.S.C.H. Member! item
Become a S.S.C.H. Member!
$25

Buy a School Street Coffeehouse mug which you can bring to all future events for free coffee while you enjoy the show! Buy in advance and the mug will be waiting for you at the door!

Performer Sign Up item
Performer Sign Up
Pay what you can

All performers are guaranteed a seat and your talent is all the payment required. Feel free to pay a little extra, though, if you'd like to help bring future artists to the stage.

Add a donation for Unitarian Universalist Church of Saco and Biddeford

$

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