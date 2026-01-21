School Street Coffee House Open Mic Night

Hosted by
About this event
For all non-performers, we suggest a donation of $5 which helps us build this series and support artists in our community.
Buy a School Street Coffeehouse mug which you can bring to all future events for free coffee while you enjoy the show! Buy in advance and the mug will be waiting for you at the door!
All performers are guaranteed a seat and your talent is all the payment required. Feel free to pay a little extra, though, if you'd like to help bring future artists to the stage.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!