First Impressions Academy Parent Education Partnership

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First Impressions Academy Parent Education Partnership

About this shop

School Supply Delivery Sale

Two Reams of Paper item
Two Reams of Paper
$13

Pre-K Students or for those who want to have paper delivered but want to purchase their other supplies. This includes the following: Two Reams of Paper

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K-5th Grade Bundle item
K-5th Grade Bundle item
K-5th Grade Bundle item
K-5th Grade Bundle
$30

The K-5th Grade Bundle includes the following: Two Reams of Paper, 100 Page Protectors, One 2" Binder

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6th Grade Bundle item
6th Grade Bundle item
6th Grade Bundle item
6th Grade Bundle
$37

The 6th Grade Bundle includes the following: Two Reams of Paper, 100 Page Protectors, Two 2" Binders

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7th & 8th Grade Bundle item
7th & 8th Grade Bundle item
7th & 8th Grade Bundle
$20

The 7th & 8th Grade Bundle includes the following: Two Reams of Paper, One 2" Binder

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Paper for PEP item
Paper for PEP
$6.50

Your donation helps PEP keep our costs for printing down. We are so grateful for your support!

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!