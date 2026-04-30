School Supply Delivery Sale

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Pre-K Students or for those who want to have paper delivered but want to purchase their other supplies. This includes the following: Two Reams of Paper
The K-5th Grade Bundle includes the following: Two Reams of Paper, 100 Page Protectors, One 2" Binder
The 6th Grade Bundle includes the following: Two Reams of Paper, 100 Page Protectors, Two 2" Binders
The 7th & 8th Grade Bundle includes the following: Two Reams of Paper, One 2" Binder
Your donation helps PEP keep our costs for printing down. We are so grateful for your support!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!