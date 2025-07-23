1st Quarter Performance Training

💥 NEW DROP: The Hall of Fame Package 💥

Pay up front. Save big. Train with purpose.

This one’s for the athletes who are all in—and ready to maximize their performance while giving back.

For just $570, you get:

🏋️‍♂️ Unlimited access to 45 performance classes

🔥 Open Lift sessions

🛠 Recovery Room access

💰 You’re saving $150 compared to the monthly rate—that’s nearly 6 free sessions and brings your cost down to just $12.67 per class.

But this isn’t just about smart training.

50% of your payment helps fund mentorship for underserved youth in Wichita, supporting life-changing programs both in schools and after hours.

✅ One-time payment

✅ Full access for the entire quarter (Sep 2 – Nov 25)

✅ No hidden fees or renewals

You're not just investing in your season — you’re helping someone else get a shot at theirs.

Ready to train hard, give back, and level up?

Let’s go.

#HallOfFamePackage #UntamedAthletes #TrainWithPurpose #TrainGiveGrow #StrongerTogether #CharitableMembership #AimTrainChange