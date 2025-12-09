Schooleys Mountain Fire Protection Association Fund Inc

Schooleys Mountain Fire Protection Association Fund Inc

Schooley's Mountain Smokeout 2026

231 Schooleys Mountain Rd

Schooleys Mountain, NJ 07870, USA

General Admission
$80

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Admission; 2 Cigars, BBQ, Beer and Door Prizes

Whiskey Sampling not included.

Whiskey Sampling
$20

As an addition to your General Admission;

Sample a complete flight of Bardstown's Origin Series; 4- 1 ounce samples

Lieutenant Sponsor
$250

Event sponsorship that includes 1 General Admission and 1 Whiskey Sampling Ticket. Name or company logo will be added to an event banner. (Only 10 available)

Captain Sponsor
$500

Event sponsorship that includes 2 General Admission and 2 Whiskey Sampling Tickets. Name or company logo will be added to an event banner. Sponsor gift provided. (Only 5 available)

Chief Sponsor
$1,000

Event sponsorship that includes 4 General Admission and 4 Whiskey Sampling Tickets. Name or company logo will be prominently featured on an event banner. Sponsor gift provided. (Only 3 available)

Add a donation for Schooleys Mountain Fire Protection Association Fund Inc

$

