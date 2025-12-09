Schooley's Mountain Smokeout 2026

Hosted by
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Admission; 2 Cigars, BBQ, Beer and Door Prizes
Whiskey Sampling not included.
As an addition to your General Admission;
Sample a complete flight of Bardstown's Origin Series; 4- 1 ounce samples
Event sponsorship that includes 1 General Admission and 1 Whiskey Sampling Ticket. Name or company logo will be added to an event banner. (Only 10 available)
Event sponsorship that includes 2 General Admission and 2 Whiskey Sampling Tickets. Name or company logo will be added to an event banner. Sponsor gift provided. (Only 5 available)
Event sponsorship that includes 4 General Admission and 4 Whiskey Sampling Tickets. Name or company logo will be prominently featured on an event banner. Sponsor gift provided. (Only 3 available)
