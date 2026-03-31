Schreiner University Summer Advanced Trainings 2026

About this event
Petty Officer Leadership Academy is very instrumental in teaching future leaders both in military and civilian careers. Petty Officer Leadership Academy will teach cadets leadership skills, staffing, logistics, hands on training, etc.
Cadets will learn about photojournalism, how to gather, organize and prepare information for dissemination to the general public.
This training introduces Sea Cadets to the fundamentals of photojournalism with an emphasis on documenting Sea Cadet activities, leadership events, drills, community service, and maritime operations. Cadets will learn how photography supports storytelling, public affairs, historical documentation, and command communication while upholding the values and standards of the Sea Cadet Corps.
The course focuses on developing technical camera skills, visual storytelling, and ethical decision-making while operating in uniform and in operational environments. Cadets will practice capturing accurate, respectful, and compelling images that tell the story of Sea Cadet life and missions.
This Color Guard event provides Sea Cadets with focused instruction in ceremonial drill, flag etiquette, and teamwork. Cadets will build precision, confidence, and discipline through hands-on training, culminating in a formal Color Guard performance that reflects naval tradition and pride.
Advanced Field Medical Training prepares Sea Cadets to respond to medical emergencies in field, expeditionary, and austere environments where immediate access to professional medical care may be limited. Building on foundational medical knowledge, this course emphasizes field patient assessment, emergency care, resource management, and teamwork in realistic outdoor and operational settings.
Cadets will learn how environmental conditions, limited equipment, and operational stress affect medical response. The training reinforces leadership, communication, and situational awareness while operating safely and responsibly within the cadet scope of care.
This training will help prepare cadets for their time in the Sea Cadet program. They will learn the basics in military history, recite their General Orders and Sea Cadet Oath, and they will learn marching and drilling in formation.
This Master-at-Arms training introduces Sea Cadets to the fundamentals of force protection, security procedures, and law enforcement support within a naval environment. Cadets develop discipline, situational awareness, and leadership skills through structured instruction and practical exercises that emphasize professionalism, responsibility, and teamwork.
This Master-at-Arms training introduces Sea Cadets to the fundamentals of force protection, security procedures, and law enforcement support within a naval environment. Cadets develop discipline, situational awareness, and leadership skills through structured instruction and practical exercises that emphasize professionalism, responsibility, and teamwork.
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