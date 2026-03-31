Schreiner University Summer Advanced Trainings 2026

Cadets will learn about photojournalism, how to gather, organize and prepare information for dissemination to the general public.

This training introduces Sea Cadets to the fundamentals of photojournalism with an emphasis on documenting Sea Cadet activities, leadership events, drills, community service, and maritime operations. Cadets will learn how photography supports storytelling, public affairs, historical documentation, and command communication while upholding the values and standards of the Sea Cadet Corps.

The course focuses on developing technical camera skills, visual storytelling, and ethical decision-making while operating in uniform and in operational environments. Cadets will practice capturing accurate, respectful, and compelling images that tell the story of Sea Cadet life and missions.