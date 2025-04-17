Schwartz Fest 2025- Registration

Registration fee is $20.00 per person 10 and older. No charge for 9 years and younger. Fee includes 3 meals (Saturday noon and evening meals), snacks throughout the day, and all the fun and games you can handle.
Registration fee is $20.00 per person 10 and older. No charge for 9 years and younger. Fee includes 3 meals (Saturday noon and evening meals), snacks throughout the day, and all the fun and games you can handle.
Registration for 9 years and younger
Free
No registration charge for persons 9 years and younger. First and last name required for all persons attending for name badges.
No registration charge for persons 9 years and younger. First and last name required for all persons attending for name badges.
Add a donation for Schwartz Reunion
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!