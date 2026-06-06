Schweickart Prize Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Original Apollo 9 mission patch from the personal collection of Apollo 9 Lunar Module Pilot Russell "Rusty" Schweickart. Collector review indicates this patch is a crew-only variant rather than a later souvenir edition, making it a particularly desirable example associated with the historic mission.
Apollo 9 was the first crewed flight of the Lunar Module and the mission that proved the critical systems and procedures required for the Moon landings. During the mission, Schweickart performed the first spacewalk involving the Lunar Module, helping pave the way for Apollo's lunar exploration achievements.
This patch, accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity signed by Rusty Schweickart, represents a rare opportunity to acquire an Apollo-era artifact directly connected to one of the pioneering astronauts of the space age.
Proceeds support the Schweickart Prize for Planetary Defense.
Winning lots purchased by remote bidders will be shipped following the auction. Shipping and handling charges will be billed separately at actual cost.
Starting bid
The Home Planet
Conceived and edited by Kevin W. Kelley for the Association of Space Explorers, with a preface by Apollo 9 astronaut Russell "Rusty" Schweickart and a foreword by Jacques-Yves Cousteau.
Hardcover edition in excellent condition, accompanied by an original Association of Space Explorers commemorative signature page signed by approximately 40 astronauts and cosmonauts at the Fourth Planetary Congress in Sofia, Bulgaria, on October 5, 1988.
The signatures represent a remarkable gathering of pioneering space explorers from both the United States and the Soviet Union during a historic era of international cooperation in space.
This copy comes directly from the personal collection of Rusty Schweickart and includes a Certificate of Authenticity signed by Schweickart.
A rare and highly collectible piece of space exploration history celebrating the shared perspective of those who have viewed Earth from space, with contributions from many of the astronauts and cosmonauts who helped shape humanity's exploration of the cosmos.
Winning lots purchased by remote bidders will be shipped following the auction. Shipping and handling charges will be billed separately at actual cost.
Starting bid
Official NASA publication EP-68, "Code Name: Spider – Flight of Apollo 9," documenting the first crewed flight of the Lunar Module. From the personal collection of Apollo 9 Lunar Module Pilot Russell "Rusty" Schweickart.
Richly illustrated with photographs, technical diagrams, mission artwork, and explanatory text, the booklet chronicles the development, testing, launch, rendezvous, and operation of the Lunar Module, paving the way for the Moon landings that followed.
Apollo 9, launched on March 3, 1969, was the mission that proved the Lunar Module could operate independently in space. During the flight, Lunar Module Pilot Russell "Rusty" Schweickart and Mission Commander James McDivitt separated from the Command Module, tested the spacecraft's systems, and demonstrated maneuvers that would later enable lunar landings.
This booklet comes from the personal collection of Apollo 9 astronaut Rusty Schweickart and is accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity signed by Schweickart.
A fascinating artifact from one of NASA's most important Apollo missions and a unique addition to any collection of spaceflight history.
Winning lots purchased by remote bidders will be shipped following the auction. Shipping and handling charges will be billed separately at actual cost.
Starting bid
Apollo 9 EVA Photo of Rusty Schweickart Outside Lunar Module Spider (NASA AS09-20-3099) — To Be Signed by Rusty Schweickart at the Asteroid Day Starlight Dinner
Official NASA Red Number photograph AS09-20-3099 featuring Apollo 9 Lunar Module Pilot Russell "Rusty" Schweickart during his historic extravehicular activity (EVA) outside the Lunar Module Spider. Conducted on March 6, 1969, the spacewalk tested equipment, procedures, and astronaut mobility techniques that helped pave the way for the Apollo lunar landing missions.
NASA Red Number photographs were produced and distributed by NASA as part of its official photographic archive and are among the most sought-after formats documenting the milestones of the space program. Each image is identified by a unique mission and frame number, preserving its connection to a specific moment in spaceflight history.
This photograph comes from the personal collection of Rusty Schweickart and will be personally signed by Schweickart on the evening of the auction. A signed Certificate of Authenticity is also included. Capturing one of the defining moments of Apollo 9, the first crewed mission to fly the Lunar Module in space, this image commemorates a critical milestone on the path to the Moon.
Provenance: From the personal collection of Apollo 9 astronaut Russell "Rusty" Schweickart
Includes: Rusty Schweickart's signature on the photograph and a signed Certificate of Authenticity
Winning lots purchased by remote bidders will be shipped following the auction. Shipping and handling charges will be billed separately at actual cost.
Starting bid
8 x 10 NASA photograph featuring astronaut Nicole Stott during her career in human spaceflight. Stott flew aboard both the Space Shuttle and the International Space Station, spending more than 100 days in space and conducting a spacewalk during her missions.
This photograph will be signed by Nicole Stott during the evening of the auction.
A collectible tribute to one of NASA's most accomplished astronauts and advocates for exploration, education, and stewardship of Earth.
Winning lots purchased by remote bidders will be shipped following the auction. Shipping and handling charges will be billed separately at actual cost.
Starting bid
8 x 10 NASA photograph featuring astronaut Steven Smith during his NASA career. A veteran of four Space Shuttle missions, Smith conducted seven spacewalks and played a key role in the assembly and maintenance of the International Space Station.
This photograph will be signed by Steven Smith during the evening of the auction.
A collectible piece honoring a distinguished astronaut whose missions helped build humanity's permanent presence in space.
Winning lots purchased by remote bidders will be shipped following the auction. Shipping and handling charges will be billed separately at actual cost.
Starting bid
8 x 10 NASA photograph featuring former astronaut Dr. Edward Lu during his career in spaceflight. A veteran of the Space Shuttle and International Space Station programs, Lu spent more than 200 days in space and currently serves as Director of B612 Foundation's Asteroid Institute.
This photograph will be signed by Dr. Edward Lu during the evening of the auction.
A unique collectible celebrating a pioneering astronaut and leader in advancing planetary defense and humanity's future in space.
Winning lots purchased by remote bidders will be shipped following the auction. Shipping and handling charges will be billed separately at actual cost.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!