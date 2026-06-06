Schweickart Prize Auction

Original Apollo 9 mission patch from the personal collection of Apollo 9 Lunar Module Pilot Russell "Rusty" Schweickart. Collector review indicates this patch is a crew-only variant rather than a later souvenir edition, making it a particularly desirable example associated with the historic mission.





Apollo 9 was the first crewed flight of the Lunar Module and the mission that proved the critical systems and procedures required for the Moon landings. During the mission, Schweickart performed the first spacewalk involving the Lunar Module, helping pave the way for Apollo's lunar exploration achievements.





This patch, accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity signed by Rusty Schweickart, represents a rare opportunity to acquire an Apollo-era artifact directly connected to one of the pioneering astronauts of the space age.





Proceeds support the Schweickart Prize for Planetary Defense.





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