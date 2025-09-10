Jacksonville Sister Cities Assoc Inc

Hosted by

Jacksonville Sister Cities Assoc Inc

About this event

SCI-FL State Conference

Delta Hotels by Marriott 4700 Salisbury Rd

Jacksonville, FL 32256, USA

SCI Member Conference Registration (Active Members Only)
$150

Applies to all active SCI members and SCI member organizations. Memberships will be verified.


Registration Includes:

Conference Fees

Lunch on Friday and Saturday

Evening events on Friday and Saturday


Hotel Not Included - For Reservations Contact:

(Breakfast Included; nightly rate $129 + tax)

Delta Hotels by Marriott

4700 Salisbury Rd., Jacksonville, FL, 32256

904-281-9700

Conference Registration
$175

Registration Includes:

Conference Fees

Lunch on Friday and Saturday

Evening events on Friday and Saturday


Hotel Not Included - For Reservations Contact:

(Breakfast Included; nightly rate $129 + tax)

Delta Hotels by Marriott

4700 Salisbury Rd., Jacksonville, FL, 32256

904-281-9700

Dinner (Table, 8 seats per table)
$650

Purchase Includes:

VIP Dinner Seating

VIP Peace Concert Seating

Special Guest Speaker

Live Entertainment

Silent Auction

Peace Concert & Dinner
$65

Purchase Includes:

Special Guest Speaker

Live Entertainment

Silent Auction

Exhibit Table
$200

Purchase Includes:

Table with 2 chairs

Table display open during the Nov. 14th and 15th 8:00am-5:00pm.


Additional Information:

*Trash service available

*Limited electrical availability

*Food available for a fee

*Items for purchase allowed (liability, tax, payments, etc. is vendors responsibility)

*Exhibitors are responsible for setup and breakdown.


For special requests or information, please contact Brenda Frinks, [email protected].

Daily Rate
$100

Registration Includes:

Conference Fees

Lunch on day of attendance

Evening event on the day of attendance


Hotel Not Included - For Reservations Contact:

(Breakfast Included; nightly rate $129 + tax)

Delta Hotels by Marriott

4700 Salisbury Rd., Jacksonville, FL, 32256

904-281-9700

Add a donation for Jacksonville Sister Cities Assoc Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!