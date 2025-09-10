SCI-FL State Conference

Purchase Includes:

Table with 2 chairs

Table display open during the Nov. 14th and 15th 8:00am-5:00pm.





Additional Information:

*Trash service available

*Limited electrical availability

*Food available for a fee

*Items for purchase allowed (liability, tax, payments, etc. is vendors responsibility)

*Exhibitors are responsible for setup and breakdown.





For special requests or information, please contact Brenda Frinks, [email protected].