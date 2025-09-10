SCI-FL State Conference

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About this event
Jacksonville, FL 32256, USA
Applies to all active SCI members and SCI member organizations. Memberships will be verified.
Registration Includes:
Conference Fees
Lunch on Friday and Saturday
Evening events on Friday and Saturday
Hotel Not Included - For Reservations Contact:
(Breakfast Included; nightly rate $129 + tax)
Delta Hotels by Marriott
4700 Salisbury Rd., Jacksonville, FL, 32256
904-281-9700
Registration Includes:
Conference Fees
Lunch on Friday and Saturday
Evening events on Friday and Saturday
Hotel Not Included - For Reservations Contact:
(Breakfast Included; nightly rate $129 + tax)
Delta Hotels by Marriott
4700 Salisbury Rd., Jacksonville, FL, 32256
904-281-9700
Purchase Includes:
VIP Dinner Seating
VIP Peace Concert Seating
Special Guest Speaker
Live Entertainment
Silent Auction
Purchase Includes:
Special Guest Speaker
Live Entertainment
Silent Auction
Purchase Includes:
Table with 2 chairs
Table display open during the Nov. 14th and 15th 8:00am-5:00pm.
Additional Information:
*Trash service available
*Limited electrical availability
*Food available for a fee
*Items for purchase allowed (liability, tax, payments, etc. is vendors responsibility)
*Exhibitors are responsible for setup and breakdown.
For special requests or information, please contact Brenda Frinks, [email protected].
Registration Includes:
Conference Fees
Lunch on day of attendance
Evening event on the day of attendance
Hotel Not Included - For Reservations Contact:
(Breakfast Included; nightly rate $129 + tax)
Delta Hotels by Marriott
4700 Salisbury Rd., Jacksonville, FL, 32256
904-281-9700
$
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