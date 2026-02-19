FMCCS & SCI Kiwanis Duck Race Festival Silent Auction

This parade is phenomenal! If you haven't been, this is your chance to check it out this year. Bid - Bid - Bid! We hope to see YOU there! The HUGE balloons are simply amazing - don't miss out!





Value over $180! - Note this certificate is not valid. A form from the Indy 500 is required to acquire the tickets. The completed form is submitted by the event at the close of the auction and we will have 24 hours to submit the required paperwork to claim the tickets.