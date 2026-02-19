Hosted by

Kiwanis Club of South Central Indiana

About this event

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FMCCS & SCI Kiwanis Duck Race Festival Silent Auction

Safety Starter Kit Basket item
Safety Starter Kit Basket
$50

Starting bid

This basket is priceless! Safety for our family is always on our mind and this basket has several very important items. Did you notice the Fire Blanket? A must have! Carbon Monoxide Alarm - Another must have! As well as many others - see list below. If you have all of the items, gift it to a neighbor or a special friend. We are all in this together so let the bidding begin! Thanks for bidding!


Safety Starter Kit:

Fire Blanket

Carbon Monoxide Alarm

Fire Extinguisher

Tire Inflator

First Aid Kit

Cold Compress - 2

Space Blanket - 4 Pack

Sun Bum SPF 50 Spray

Sun Bum After Sun Gel

Two Indy 500 Tickets item
Two Indy 500 Tickets
$90

Starting bid

The 110th Running of the Indy 500 presented by Gainbridge - Sunday May 24 in Speedway, Indiana! Please bid, bid, bid! If you can't attend ~ gift them to a friend! Wouldn't that make someone's day! Thanks for bidding and helping us help kids!

IU Cable Knit Throw and IU National Championship Hat item
IU Cable Knit Throw and IU National Championship Hat
$40

Starting bid

Two awesome items from the Alumni Hall Store on Kirkwood. They always have great items and the best customer service! They had to climb to the ceiling to get this blanket (okay, just close to the ceiling) and smiled the entire time. Wait until you feel this blanket, it was worth the climb! It is the softest blanket ever and perfect to curl up with while reading your favorite book or to have at that tailgate party this fall. Don't forget to sport this very stylish National Championship hat all year long! Both of these items have your name on them - you just need to bid! Thank you!

Paw Patrol Ultimate City Tower (Value $150) item
Paw Patrol Ultimate City Tower (Value $150)
$60

Starting bid

No Job Too Big, No Pup Too Small! This is the perfect Paw Patrol gift for a birthday or holiday. Shop now and it is a win / win for everyone! You have a gift off of your list and at the same time you will be helping kids while bidding to win! (Value $150) Ages 3-7


Ultimate City Tower is 3 Feet Tall

Six Pup Figures & One Vehicle (Cruiser)

Lights & Sounds

Transforming Light Up Ramp

Vehicle Lift


NEBO Electric Cooler & Warmer item
NEBO Electric Cooler & Warmer
$50

Starting bid

Never worry about ice again! This cooler not only has cooling technology, it also has warming features as well - WOW! Great gift for a birthday, Father's Day or any special occasion!

IU Autographed Basketball item
IU Autographed Basketball
$100

Starting bid

Basketball signed by IU Basketball Coach Darian Devries & Tucker DeVries - Be sure to add this to your IU collection or gift it to an IU fan! Thanks for your bid and for helping us help kids!

No Sew Blanket item
No Sew Blanket
$35

Starting bid

This blanket is so cute! The top blanket has bumble bees and the other blanket compliments the pattern with a solid yellow-gold color. You'll want to take it home with you so let the bidding begin. Thanks for helping us help kids!

Razor Light Up Scooter item
Razor Light Up Scooter
$35

Starting bid

Electric Party Pop Light-Up Electric Scooter! This is too cool! Light It Up ~ Let's Go!

Birthday Gift! End of School Gift! and Helmet Included!

Ages 8+ (Max Rider Weight 110 LBS)


Bid! Bid! Bid! We appreciate YOU!

GCI Stowaway Rocker item
GCI Stowaway Rocker
$45

Starting bid

Spring-Action Rocking Technology!

Higher Backrest Support!

Compact and Easy to Store!

Cushioned Armrests with Side Storage Bag!


Let's start bidding so we can go camping or to the ball field or just relax at home. Either way, we will be helping kids with every bid. Thank you!

Four (4) Tickets to the 2026 Lucas Oil 500 Festival Parade item
Four (4) Tickets to the 2026 Lucas Oil 500 Festival Parade
$50

Starting bid

This parade is phenomenal! If you haven't been, this is your chance to check it out this year. Bid - Bid - Bid! We hope to see YOU there! The HUGE balloons are simply amazing - don't miss out!


Value over $180! - Note this certificate is not valid. A form from the Indy 500 is required to acquire the tickets. The completed form is submitted by the event at the close of the auction and we will have 24 hours to submit the required paperwork to claim the tickets.

Autographed IU Jersey item
Autographed IU Jersey
$100

Starting bid

Jersey signed by IU Basketball Coach Darian Devries & Tucker DeVries - As Coach heads into year two, it looks like we have a lot of talent filling the roster. Grab your piece of IU history with this IU Jersey while you bid to help us help kids! It's a Win /Win! Thank you!

Thomas & Friends Talking Bulstrode & Which-Way Bridge item
Thomas & Friends Talking Bulstrode & Which-Way Bridge
$30

Starting bid

Interactive Toy Train Set! 90+ Fun Sounds, Songs and Phrases! 18 Pieces of Track!


It's not too early to shop for that special occasion! Let the bidding begin! Help Us Help Kids! We appreciate it!


Kiwanis Swag & Muncie Convention Registration item
Kiwanis Swag & Muncie Convention Registration
$90

Starting bid

This package includes a $249 Certificate for District Convention Registration (paid in full) and all of the Kiwanis Swag in the photo! These items are great to add to your Kiwanis swag or make great gifts as well as wonderful door prizes for meetings. The possibilities are endless!

Grinch Wreath item
Grinch Wreath
$20

Starting bid

Are you a big Grinch fan!? If so, this is a must have! It is handcrafted and the design is flawless. Start bidding so you can take it home! We appreciate you helping us help kids!

Indiana Hoosiers Bird Feeder item
Indiana Hoosiers Bird Feeder
$30

Starting bid

Have you been thinking about getting a bird feeder? If so, this IU branded bird feeder has your name on it! This beautiful wooden bird feeder will be the talk of the neighborhood, and your little feathery friends will be beyond grateful for the new feeder. Start bidding now and check back by1:00 on Saturday, May 2 to make sure your bid is still winning. Thank you!

Two Suite Tickets for a 2026 Indianapolis 500 Practice Day item
Two Suite Tickets for a 2026 Indianapolis 500 Practice Day
$50

Starting bid

This is your chance to sit in the suite and at the same time - Help Kids! We can call that a Win/Win! Thanks for bidding! We appreciate you!


Value over $300! - Note this certificate is not valid. A form from the Indy 500 is required to acquire the tickets. The completed form is submitted by the event at the close of the auction and we will have 24 hours to submit the required paperwork to claim the tickets.

No Sew Blanket item
No Sew Blanket
$35

Starting bid

This no sew blanket has red, white and blue stars on one side and solid red on the other. It is cozy as well as cute. Be sure to bid for a chance to take it home! Thank YOU!

It's 5:00 Somewhere Wood Carving item
It's 5:00 Somewhere Wood Carving
$50

Starting bid

This piece was made by a local wood carver and is even more impressive in person! It's the perfect size with a cheerful message so let's start bidding to see who will take it home! Thanks for helping us, help kids!

Montego's Book & Stuffed Duck item
Montego's Book & Stuffed Duck
$20

Starting bid

Montego is the cutest AND softest duck ever! He even comes with his own adventure book which tells a story about his hot air balloon ride. This set is great for any occasion and will be a great addition wherever it lands. Thanks for bidding and helping Montego find a great home. Bid ~ Bid ~ Bid! Thanks a million for helping us, help kids!

Donation item
Donation
$20

Starting bid

This space could be fun! It's just a space to bid to donate! If you didn't find anything to bid on or just want to continue bidding - we created this space for you! If you are more traditional in donating, there is a space at checkout to give there as well. Either way, thanks for stopping by in-person or online. We appreciate you!

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