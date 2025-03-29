Science Coach Memberships 2025

For a low price of $45/month, students have access to the online self-paced research methodology curriculum through the Science Coach Canvas portal. Their Teacher/Parent also receives access to receive/review the submitted quizzes and project work. Contains a license for one student and parent/teacher login access. An email address must be provided for student and parent. The license is good for one year from the date of purchase as long as the membership is paid. No research supplies for a student's individual research project are included in this purchase.

For a low price of $45/month, students have access to the online self-paced research methodology curriculum through the Science Coach Canvas portal. Their Teacher/Parent also receives access to receive/review the submitted quizzes and project work. Contains a license for one student and parent/teacher login access. An email address must be provided for student and parent. The license is good for one year from the date of purchase as long as the membership is paid. No research supplies for a student's individual research project are included in this purchase.

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