Newaygo Conservation District
Daytime Youth Science Retreat- July Session
6523 W Baseline Rd
Fremont, MI 49412, USA
General Admission (Bring Sack Lunch)
$125
July Session, 7/21-7/24, with daily drop off at 10AM and pick up at 2PM.
July Session, 7/21-7/24, with daily drop off at 10AM and pick up at 2PM.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
General Admission (Lunch Provided)
$150
July Session, 7/21-7/24, with daily drop off at 10AM and pick up at 2PM.
July Session, 7/21-7/24, with daily drop off at 10AM and pick up at 2PM.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout