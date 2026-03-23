Digital Resource: "Science is Telling the Glory of God: Curriculum Guide (eBook with video links)"

What do the heavens tell us about the glory of God? Enrich a group study of any size using Science for the Church’s 5-week, video-based curriculum.

Lessons include:

A Conflict Between Science and Religion? (History)

Looking at the Sky with Wonder (Astronomy/Cosmology)

The Connection of All Creation (Biology)

The Unity and Uniqueness of Humankind (Biology/Anthropology)

The Transforming of our Minds (Neuroscience)

Built around a series of short videos produced by the Science for Seminaries program administered by the American Association for the Advancement of Science, this curriculum is designed to reframe the tension many Christians feel about science, empowering Christians in the sciences, and enriching the faith of all participants. You can now watch a trailer for the curriculum on our YouTube channel.





The suggested donation is $15 for individual use or $25 for group use.