Science for the Church - Digital Resource "A Liturgy on Creation Care"

This worship liturgy invites your church or small group to celebrate God’s gift of creation and to commit to its care. The liturgy includes an opening call to worship, suggested songs and scriptures, an affirmation of faith, and a benediction. It can be used as a complete service outline or adapted for fit into your particular context. Most importantly, this liturgy offers an invitation to everyone to encounter the living God who made all things and called them good and to join God in the work of redeeming this world.