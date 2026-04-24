Digital Resource: "Worship Song: For God So Loved the World"

“For God So Loved the World” is a gospel ballad released by the Mount Carmell Worship Collective. The Mount Carmell Worship Collective is a collaborative of scientists, scholars and artists that creatively explore the intersection of faith, science, and the arts for the flourishing of the Church and the world.





“For God So Loved the World” puts the core gospel message found in John 3:16 to music, emphasizing God's love for the entire World—everyone and everything. Often this familiar scripture passage's reference to "the world" is not fully appreciated as extending beyond humanity to include the entirety of creation. This song invites the listener to encounter this familiar verse in a new way and to reflect more deeply on the object of God's love, the world he created. Especially when this song is used alongside its music video (which features beautiful images of planet Earth), it can help springboard discussions on this topic, and/or help root sermons on this passage in the breadth of God's love for humanity and all of creation.





This resource includes a recorded version (WAV file), a chord chart, and sheet music. Download it today, and invite your church to recognize the full breadth of God's love for the world.





This song was written by Ciara Reyes-Ton and Jazmine Rose, and produced by Matt Mitchell. It features Ciara Reyes-Ton and Kimberly Thomas on lead vocals, and Jazmine Rose, Kimberly Thomas, Ciara Reyes-Ton and Viona Okwii Brown on background vocals.



