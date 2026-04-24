Digital Resource: "Worship Song: Taste and See"

Science for the Church is pleased to be able to share with you “Taste and See”, a modern folk hymn released by the Mount Carmell Worship Collective. The Mount Carmell Worship Collective is a collaborative of scientists, scholars and artists that creatively explore the intersection of faith, science, and the arts for the flourishing of the Church and the world.





“Taste and See” is an invitation to experience the goodness of God all around us. The world is alive with wonder, and God's love is contextualized both in the gift of creation and in relationship with us, God's image bearers. This song was written and sung by Jazmine Rose, and produced by Grant Argent.





Accompanying resources include a recorded version (WAV file), a chord chart, and sheet music. This song can also be listened to on YouTube. Download this resource today and invite your church to find their belovedness in the midst of God's love for all of creation.





Songwriter: Jazmine Rose

Lead Vocals and Background Vocals: Jazmine Rose

Musician: Grant Argent

Produced by: Grant Argent, and Co-produced by Jazmine Rose