Digital Resource: Science-Inspired Worship: Slides for "So Will I (100 Billion X)"

Images and songs are indeed powerful sources of inspiration in worship. Many churches combine these elements by using slide decks featuring still images or subtle video content to display lyrics for worship songs. This practice enhances the worship experience by engaging both visual and auditory senses.





We have created slide decks to accompany the music of For Hillsong United’s popular, science-inspired song “So Will I (100 Billion X)”. These resources are available in both still image and video formats, providing churches with flexibility in their presentation. (Note that the video format includes multiple downloads based on the high image quality.)

The benefits of using these pre-formatted slide decks include:

Visual enhancement: The imagery complements the song’s themes of creation and God’s power. Lyric display: Words are presented clearly for congregational participation. Customizable pacing: Churches can advance slides to match their worship band’s tempo. Professional quality: Pre-designed slides ensure a polished presentation. Time-saving: Worship leaders can focus on music rather than creating visuals.

By using these resources, churches can create a more immersive worship experience that aligns with the song’s powerful message about God’s creation and our response to it.