Scituate Athletic Booster Poinsettia Fundraiser

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Hope, RI 02831
(Supports your team with $8.00 profit)
(Supports your team with $7.50 profit)
(Supports your team with $5.00 profit)
(Supports your team with $3.25 profit)
(Supports your team with $8.00 profit)
(Supports your team with $7.50 profit)
(Supports your team with $5.00 profit)
(Supports your team with $3.25 profit)
(Supports your team with $8.00 profit)
(Supports your team with $7.50 profit)
(Supports your team with $5.00 profit)
(Supports your team with $3.25 profit)
$
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