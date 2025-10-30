Scituate Athletic Booster Club

Hosted by

Scituate Athletic Booster Club

About this event

Scituate Athletic Booster Poinsettia Fundraiser

2150 Scituate Ave

Hope, RI 02831

8.5" White Poinsettia (3 plants per pot) item
8.5" White Poinsettia (3 plants per pot)
$30

(Supports your team with $8.00 profit)

7.5" White Poinsettia (2 plants per pot) item
7.5" White Poinsettia (2 plants per pot)
$25

(Supports your team with $7.50 profit)

6.5" White Poinsettia item
6.5" White Poinsettia
$15

(Supports your team with $5.00 profit)

4.5" White Poinsettia item
4.5" White Poinsettia
$8

(Supports your team with $3.25 profit)

8.5" Pink Poinsettias (3 plants per pot) item
8.5" Pink Poinsettias (3 plants per pot)
$30

(Supports your team with $8.00 profit)

7.5" Pink Poinsettias (2 plants per pot) item
7.5" Pink Poinsettias (2 plants per pot)
$25

(Supports your team with $7.50 profit)

6.5" Pink Poinsettias item
6.5" Pink Poinsettias
$15

(Supports your team with $5.00 profit)

4.5" Pink Poinsettias (Copy) item
4.5" Pink Poinsettias (Copy)
$8

(Supports your team with $3.25 profit)

8.5" Red Poinsettia (3 plants per pot) item
8.5" Red Poinsettia (3 plants per pot)
$30

(Supports your team with $8.00 profit)

7.5" Red Poinsettia (2 plants per pot) item
7.5" Red Poinsettia (2 plants per pot)
$25

(Supports your team with $7.50 profit)

6.5" Red Poinsettia item
6.5" Red Poinsettia
$15

(Supports your team with $5.00 profit)

4.5" Red Poinsettia item
4.5" Red Poinsettia
$8

(Supports your team with $3.25 profit)

Add a donation for Scituate Athletic Booster Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!