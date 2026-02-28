SS. Colman-John Neumann School

Offered by

SS. Colman-John Neumann School

About this shop

SCJN Beauty and the Beast Program and Sponsorship Sales

Family Full Page Ad
$50

Once you submit payment a google form will be emailed for you to upload your ad.

Family Half Page Ad
$30

Once you submit payment a google form will be emailed for you to upload your ad.

Shout-Out
$15

Once you submit payment a google form will be emailed for you to upload your shout-outs to cast and crew (three lines max)

Business Full Page Ad
$100

Once you submit payment a google form will be emailed for you to upload your ad.

Business Half Page Ad
$70

Once you submit payment a google form will be emailed for you to upload your ad.

Business Back Inside Cover
$150

Once you submit payment a google form will be emailed for you to upload your ad.

Lighting Sponsor
$1,500

Interested in having your family name or business name featured prominently in our show?  There are opportunities to sponsor some of the integral elements of staging a successful musical production!  If you chose to sponsor, please know signage will be placed in the theater indicating your sponsorship and your support will  be announced at the beginning of each show! Payment for sponsorship can be submitted via zeffy check out as e-check or paper check made out to SCJN and sent to main office Attn: Kelly Ciminera at 372 Highland Ln, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010

Microphone Sponsor
$2,500

Interested in having your family name or business name featured prominently in our show?  There are opportunities to sponsor some of the integral elements of staging a successful musical production!  If you chose to sponsor, please know signage will be placed in the theater indicating your sponsorship and your support will  be announced at the beginning of each show! Payment for sponsorship can be submitted via zeffy check out as e-check or paper check made out to SCJN and sent to main office Attn: Kelly Ciminera at 372 Highland Ln, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010

Back of t-shirt family name
$50

Once you submit payment a google form will be emailed for you to upload your name as you wish it to appear.

Back of t-shirt business logo
$100

Once you submit payment a google form will be emailed for you to upload your logo.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!