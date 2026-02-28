SCJN Beauty and the Beast Program and Sponsorship Sales

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Once you submit payment a google form will be emailed for you to upload your ad.
Once you submit payment a google form will be emailed for you to upload your ad.
Once you submit payment a google form will be emailed for you to upload your shout-outs to cast and crew (three lines max)
Once you submit payment a google form will be emailed for you to upload your ad.
Once you submit payment a google form will be emailed for you to upload your ad.
Once you submit payment a google form will be emailed for you to upload your ad.
Interested in having your family name or business name featured prominently in our show? There are opportunities to sponsor some of the integral elements of staging a successful musical production! If you chose to sponsor, please know signage will be placed in the theater indicating your sponsorship and your support will be announced at the beginning of each show! Payment for sponsorship can be submitted via zeffy check out as e-check or paper check made out to SCJN and sent to main office Attn: Kelly Ciminera at 372 Highland Ln, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Interested in having your family name or business name featured prominently in our show? There are opportunities to sponsor some of the integral elements of staging a successful musical production! If you chose to sponsor, please know signage will be placed in the theater indicating your sponsorship and your support will be announced at the beginning of each show! Payment for sponsorship can be submitted via zeffy check out as e-check or paper check made out to SCJN and sent to main office Attn: Kelly Ciminera at 372 Highland Ln, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Once you submit payment a google form will be emailed for you to upload your name as you wish it to appear.
Once you submit payment a google form will be emailed for you to upload your logo.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!