Members receive our bi-monthly newsletter, The Ceili, delivered to their door before general sales begin. Members can get discounts on many SCMA sponsored events and have the additional benefit of being able to volunteer at SCMA events which often gets preferential seating, as well as a chance to meet with the performers. Members also receive advance notice of upcoming SCMA events before ticket sales are open to the general public.

Our most requested and popular member benefit is at the annual North Texas Irish Festival. Members can buy one ticket, and get a second ticket of equal value free. 2-for-1 is a real value, but please observe our limit of two free tickets per day. Just show up at the gate with your Member ID cards and get up to two FREE tickets of any kind.





SCMA members also participate in the election of the Board of Trustees that governs and directs the Association, and are welcome to attend our monthly meetings that are usually held on the first Wednesday of the month. at the corporate offices. Come along and hear about some of the exciting ways your supporting dollars are being used to promote concerts, sponsor workshops and finance scholarships you young upcoming musicians and dancers.





Additional information on SCMA membership may be obtained from: [email protected]