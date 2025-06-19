SCN HOME Football VIP Parking

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
This is for parking spot #1 at ALL 4 home football games + a ride to the front gate. Includes home playoff games.
Starting bid
This is for parking spot #2 at ALL 4 home football games + a ride to the front gate. Includes home playoff games.
Starting bid
This is for parking spot #3 at ALL 4 home football games + a ride to the front gate. Includes home playoff games.
Starting bid
This is for parking spot #4 at ALL 4 home football games + a ride to the front gate. Includes home playoff games.
Starting bid
This is for parking spot #5 at ALL 4 home football games + a ride to the front gate. Includes home playoff games.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!