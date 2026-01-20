Kimberly Area Lacrosse Association Inc

Hosted by

Kimberly Area Lacrosse Association Inc

About this event

Scoop, Score, & Quiz More!

730 S Railroad St

Kimberly, WI 54136, USA

Trivia Team
$60
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Register your team of 4 players for our trivia contest!

Ticket includes meal for 4 people and event entry.


TRIVIA TEAMS MUST REGISTER ONLINE by 2/6/2026


Thank you for supporting KHS Boys Lacrosse

General Admission (adult)
$15

Not interested in trivia? Join us for dinner, raffles, auctions, and games!

1:00 p.m. until half time of the Super Bowl


You can purchase general admission tickets online until 2/6/2026 or in person on the day of event.


Thank you for supporting KHS Boys Lacrosse

General Admission (youth 12 & under)
$10

Youth ticket covers meal and event entry.


You can purchase general admission tickets online until 2/6/2026 or in person on the day of event.


Thank you for supporting KHS Boys Lacrosse

Add a donation for Kimberly Area Lacrosse Association Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!