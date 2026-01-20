Scoop, Score, & Quiz More!

About this event
Register your team of 4 players for our trivia contest!
Ticket includes meal for 4 people and event entry.
TRIVIA TEAMS MUST REGISTER ONLINE by 2/6/2026
Thank you for supporting KHS Boys Lacrosse
Not interested in trivia? Join us for dinner, raffles, auctions, and games!
1:00 p.m. until half time of the Super Bowl
You can purchase general admission tickets online until 2/6/2026 or in person on the day of event.
Thank you for supporting KHS Boys Lacrosse
Youth ticket covers meal and event entry.
You can purchase general admission tickets online until 2/6/2026 or in person on the day of event.
Thank you for supporting KHS Boys Lacrosse
$
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