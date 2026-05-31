GSMIDTN SU#104

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GSMIDTN SU#104

About this event

Scoop There It Is! 🍦

7551 Holloway Rd

Goodlettsville, TN 37072, USA

Girl Scout
$1

This ticket includes admission to an evening of fun featuring Twister, Jeopardy, Musical Chairs, Bingo, ice cream, and opportunities to win exciting door prizes.

Registered Adult
Free

This ticket is for registered adult members attending Scoop There It Is! to help maintain Girl Scout safety ratios and support the event. Registered adults are invited to stay, assist with activities, supervise girls, and help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

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