About this event
This ticket includes admission to an evening of fun featuring Twister, Jeopardy, Musical Chairs, Bingo, ice cream, and opportunities to win exciting door prizes.
This ticket is for registered adult members attending Scoop There It Is! to help maintain Girl Scout safety ratios and support the event. Registered adults are invited to stay, assist with activities, supervise girls, and help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.
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