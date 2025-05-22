Score 4 More Silent Auction

Weber Grill and Accessories
$150

Get ready to fire up the flavor with this Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill (22 in / 57 cm) - Kingsford Quick Start Chimney Starter - Grill-themed kitchen towels & mitts - BBQ utensils - Sauce brush and more handy tools
Day at Gotham!
$100

Enjoy a Night out at Gotham FC! 2 Tickets Gotaham vs. Houston Dash on Aug 17, 2025 1 Youth Large Hoodie and Medium Tee 1 Adult Large Hoodie and Youth Large Tee 2 Scarves Valued at $325.00
Maurice Lacroix Mens Watch
$250

Maurice Lacroix Mens Watch Style: AI1018 Valued at $1450.00
Get Fit Family
$100

One Month Family Membership at Lifetime Athletic Princeton, NJ Dynamic Personal Training (50 minute Personal Training Session for each member over 14) Valued at over $400.00
Adidas Golf Package
$150

Adidas Golf Bag Adidas Womens Visor Adidas Mens Hat Tee Bag Valued at $475.00
Be Your Own Bartender
$150

Bartesian Cocktail Machine -Storage Drawer - Accessories Valued at over $400.00
PNC Center Tickets
$100

PNC Arts Center Tickets 4 General Admission Lawn Tickets Based on Availability Summer of 2025 Valued at $200.00
Union Jersey
$75

This official Philadelphia Union jersey is personally signed by members of the 2025 team — a must-have for any soccer fan or collector. Whether displayed in your home, office, or fan cave, this one-of-a-kind item celebrates the spirit and skill of Philadelphia’s premier soccer club.

