Boulder Symphony

Hosted by

Boulder Symphony

About this event

Music Behind the Movies - Sundance Film Festival

1820 15th St

Boulder, CO 80302, USA

General Admission
$40

General Adult Ticket.

Veterans/First Responders
$30

For U.S. veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders (police, fire, and EMS).

Please be prepared to present valid ID at the entrance.

General Admission Youth
$10

Children under 12.

Student
$10

Students 13 and over.

BSMA Student
Free

This ticket is for currently enrolled Boulder Symphony Music Academy students.

BSMA Parent
$20

This ticket is for the parents of currently enrolled Boulder Symphony Music Academy students.

This ticket is for the parents of currently enrolled Boulder Symphony Music Academy students.

Add a donation for Boulder Symphony

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!