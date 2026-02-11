THIS LINK IS OUTDATED. PLEASE VISIT https://www.32auctions.com/Scotland2026SpringSoiree FOR THE SCOTLAND ELEMENTARY ONLINE AUCTION.

30 minute private introductory lesson plus two 45 minute private lessons at Pivot Dance Club in Ridgefield. You may choose what type of dance to focus on for each lesson.





Pivot Dance Club offers a full range of partnership dances for your enjoyment. These dances include Ballroom dances, Latin dances, Rhythm dances, Smooth dances, and Country dances





Gain confidence, rhythm and connection on the dance floor. Single or couples welcome.





Value of $299