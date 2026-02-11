THIS LINK IS OUTDATED. PLEASE VISIT https://www.32auctions.com/Scotland2026SpringSoiree FOR THE SCOTLAND ELEMENTARY ONLINE AUCTION.

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Susi Laura Gift card for 30 minute massage or organic facial to be used by 5/21/26.
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Get ready for summer fun! Mrs. Hamann and Mrs. Presslaff have put together a special basket filled with beach and summer goodies for one lucky family to enjoy all season long. Perfect for sunny days, family outings, and making great summer memories. 🌊🏖️
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Learn to sail along the Hudson River with an your own private sailboat with friends or loved ones captained by a seasoned sailor. Learn an intro to sailing and be ready to move and help out! After a complete lesson, you'll be gliding on the tranquil waters as the sun sets on the horizon. Sail includes 3 hour sail with skilled instruction, spirits and bites up to 4 guests. Menu and drinks are flexible depending on preference.
Value: Priceless
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NY Giants - unframed 8x14 autographed poster of Malik Nabers #1
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This donation includes a Fletch's Bagels hat, a $50 gift card and opportunity for the winner to create and name their own breakfast sandwich, which will be featured on the menu for 1 month.
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Four 1 hour personal training sessions at the gym, located in The Marketplace at Copps Hill Common, 105 Danbury Road. A $480 value!
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NY Rangers - unframed autographed photo of #94 Gabe Perreault
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A $50 gift certificate to use for any repair!
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Danbury HatTricks - 4 tickets plus hat, shirt, puck, signed player card
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Headshot session from Kate Wark Photography compromised of 30 minute session and digital image gallery with 3 final, hand-edited images included. Valued at $350
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Fall 2026 Learn to Skate Program (age 5 and older) OR Ice Mice Skating Program (3-5):
8 week session Saturday mornings at Winter Gardens Ice Arena in Ridgefield
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A fun bedazzling swag party for 5 friends! They will make custom jewelry boxes and hair clips! Ages 7+
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Learn how to make sourdough bread in a fun & simple way a hands-on instruction and demonstration. You'll be mixing, stretching, shaping and baking the bread for everyone to taste. You'll receive step by step instructions, 100 grams of starter and a bread bag to get your sourdough journey started. Limited to 5 participants.
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Look your best on and off the course in Midspring’s new Spring Collection. Shop the collection at www.midspringsport.com. Midspring is based in Ridgefield and founded by Ridgefield High School graduates. The brand celebrates new beginnings, female empowerment and motherhood.
Choose your own outfit with this gift card - from the Spring Soirée to a day of play!
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Hartford Yard Goats - AA Minor League Rockies affiliate. 4 home game tickets for midweek game. Expires Sept 6th 2026
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Bridgeport Islanders Tickets - minor league hockey tea for the New York Islanders. 4 tickets to a home game (subject to availability)
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Ladies Night Dance Party at Pivot. Turn a night out into a dance party. Enjoy up to 20 friends for a private group class tailored to your preferences. Latin Fusion, Line Dancing or beginner friendly social styles. Designed for ALL levels and guaranteed FUN!
A $350 value
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30 minute private introductory lesson plus two 45 minute private lessons at Pivot Dance Club in Ridgefield. You may choose what type of dance to focus on for each lesson.
Pivot Dance Club offers a full range of partnership dances for your enjoyment. These dances include Ballroom dances, Latin dances, Rhythm dances, Smooth dances, and Country dances
Gain confidence, rhythm and connection on the dance floor. Single or couples welcome.
Value of $299
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TeamExcel Soccer Training - two (2) individual training sessions lasting one (1) hour
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TeamExcel Summer Soccer Camp - one (1) week of camp attendance
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The Ridgefield Nail Bar is your local escape into transcendent bliss where only YOU matter. Enjoy a year's worth of the most prestigious Nail Care in town!
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Eat Well, Live Long! The motto at Gallo, where they take time to source the best ingredients to craft outstanding and authentic Italian Cuisine - enjoy dinner at this local gem!
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This package includes a $35 gift card to Books on the Common and goodies provided by SoBol - 5 free bowls, 5 free smoothies, a bag of SoBol yummy granola and a reusable stainless steel straw.
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Winner will receive a $250 gift card to Le Beautique, located at 421 Main Street in Ridgefield. Gift card is valid for in-store purchases only, cannot be combined with any other promos/sales.
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Atelier Beauty & Care was created as a sanctuary — a place where luxury, artistry, and self-care come together with intention.Their approach is refined and personal, focused on enhancing what’s already yours through naturally sculpted brows. Enjoy a year of beautiful brows!
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Cookies, Tea, Delightful Distractions. Win one dozen delicious cookies!
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Yale Football - Four (4) tickets to a 2026 Home game + two (2) Yale sweatshirts
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Student may select guitar, bass, drums, keyboard, or vocals. Please view School of Rock Ridgefield's website for available weeks and session details. Valid for new students only - not those currently enrolled at School of Rock New Canaan or School of Rock Ridgefield
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One week of soccer camp - you pick the week!
July 13-17
August 10-14
Camp will be held at Onatru Farm Park in South Salem, NY
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Treat your pup to a premium five (5) walking package along with a selection of Woof brand dog products.
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Karen Nissim is a licensed PK–12 special education teacher with nearly a decade of experience in Connecticut public schools, specializing in reading, writing, math, and executive functioning using a research based, multi-sensory approach. She holds a Bachelor’s degree from Boston University and a Master’s and CAS in Special Education from Fairfield University.
Included:
• 3 private tutoring sessions with a licensed special education teacher, tailored to student needs
• Visual homework timer
• Kids academic planner
• Sight Words Fidget Game for grades K–2
• Vocabulary Fidget Game for grades 3–6
• Sum Swamp math game for lower elementary students
• Clumsy Thief strategy math game for upper elementary students
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Two personalized, one-hour parent coaching sessions (a $520 value) with Maggie Staub, M.Ed., ADHD-CE, Executive Function Coach & ADHD Certified Parent Educator/Coach. Parents will gain practical strategies to support their child’s independence, strengthen executive function skills, manage challenging behaviors, and create healthier routines at home.
Walk away with clear, realistic tools tailored to your family.
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$500 gift certificate
"We’ll help prevent drowning by teaching your child to become a safe, confident swimmer- in weeks, not years. Guaranteed."
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Lakeside Field Club - improve your game with a private lesson from the Tennis Pro at Lakeside Field Club
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Start your language learning journey with Babbel, one of the world's leading language learning platforms. Whether preparing for travel, expanding processional skills, or exploring a new culture, this package provides the perfect foundation for learning a new language.
Included
-Two 3yr Babbel Language learning access codes
-Travel Guides and language learning books curated by the PTA
Estimated value = $600
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Sophistication starts small.
Give your child the gift of confidence! This auction item features a private etiquette session for a small group of elementary students. From navigating a place setting to the secrets of being a great guest, they’ll learn life skills that never go out of style.
Perfect for a group of friends or a unique birthday activity!
Parents will receive an in-store shopping discount at Sammy+Nat during the class.
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2025 F1 champions McLaren hat signed by top drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
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Individual sporting clays membership at Orvis in Milbrook, NY
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Two tickets to any home Giants game (except Dallas and Philly) Second Row Section 202
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3 Class Pass for New Members:
Includes 3 classes, a free pair of boxing gloves, and access to the Ridgefield and Brookfield studios.
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Curated gift basket of goodies! Includes chocolates, a candle, fabric spray, hand cream, socks, fingerless gloves, and a $25 gift card to Botanicals by Jessica.
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10 hours of private tutoring
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Donated by Heather Salaga
$300 to spend Heather's favorite spots around Ridgefield
-Books on the Common
-Deborah Ann
-Toy Chest
- Dmitiris'
-Prospector Theater
-Tazza
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Two (2) Section A tickets to a performance at RSO for the 2026/27 season
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Two (2) tickets to Dear Evan Hansen
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1 Page ad in 068 Magazine, a glossy bi-monthly publication distributed to over 20,000 households in Ridgefield, Wilton & Redding.
Valued at $2,900
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Rowan is a fun, safe, celebratory ear piercing experience for all. All piercings are performed by licensed Nurses only—with hypoallergenic jewelry, always. Use this gift card to come get pierced at our brand new Danbury Fair studio!
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4 bags of Prospector Popcorn, 4 Movie Passes, Theater rental for 16 people, theater rental expires 6/30/2027
Valued: $800
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