Scotlandville United Student-Athlete Baseball Registration Fees 2026

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About the memberships
Dear Parents:
Your child has chosen to be a member of the 2026 Scotlandville United Baseball Team, this year’s registration fee will be $270.87 (see fee breakdown
below), for first-year players, players moving up, and returning players.
The deadline for full payment is May 1, 2026.
Breakdown of fees:
League Fees (Louisiana Youth Baseball)
Administrative/Equipment Fees
Baseball Uniforms: (Uniform includes: Jerseys, Pants, PRO Style Cap, Belt, Socks, Backpack)
All fees are non-refundable
Money collected in the name of the Scotlandville United will be deposited in the United’s account and used for designated athlete and/or club activities.
For all athletes to participate, we must have the original state issued id and a copy of it on file by April 25, 2026. Completed Louisiana Youth Baseball
and Scotlandville United Registration forms must be on file for the current sport and year.
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