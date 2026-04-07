Scotlandville United

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Scotlandville United

About the memberships

Scotlandville United Student-Athlete Baseball Registration Fees 2026

Baseball Membership
$270.87

Dear Parents:

Your child has chosen to be a member of the 2026 Scotlandville United Baseball Team, this year’s registration fee will be $270.87 (see fee breakdown

below), for first-year players, players moving up, and returning players.


The deadline for full payment is May 1, 2026.


Breakdown of fees:

League Fees (Louisiana Youth Baseball)

Administrative/Equipment Fees

Baseball Uniforms: (Uniform includes: Jerseys, Pants, PRO Style Cap, Belt, Socks, Backpack)


All fees are non-refundable


Money collected in the name of the Scotlandville United will be deposited in the United’s account and used for designated athlete and/or club activities.


For all athletes to participate, we must have the original state issued id and a copy of it on file by April 25, 2026. Completed Louisiana Youth Baseball

and Scotlandville United Registration forms must be on file for the current sport and year.

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