Scotlandville United Volunteer Registration

Join Scotlandville United in transforming North Baton Rouge by volunteering your time and talents to uplift our youth and strengthen our community. As a volunteer, you will play a crucial role in mentoring and guiding young individuals, helping them develop essential life skills such as leadership, teamwork, perseverance, and responsibility. Through our structured outreach programs, we tackle critical social challenges—including juvenile crime, school dropouts, and childhood obesity—while fostering a culture of pride, resilience, and community engagement. Your support will not only provide at-risk youth with a positive outlet but will also help build lasting relationships between families, local businesses, schools, and law enforcement. Together, we can create a safe, thriving, and empowered Scotlandville. Be the change—volunteer today!

Join Scotlandville United in transforming North Baton Rouge by volunteering your time and talents to uplift our youth and strengthen our community. As a volunteer, you will play a crucial role in mentoring and guiding young individuals, helping them develop essential life skills such as leadership, teamwork, perseverance, and responsibility. Through our structured outreach programs, we tackle critical social challenges—including juvenile crime, school dropouts, and childhood obesity—while fostering a culture of pride, resilience, and community engagement. Your support will not only provide at-risk youth with a positive outlet but will also help build lasting relationships between families, local businesses, schools, and law enforcement. Together, we can create a safe, thriving, and empowered Scotlandville. Be the change—volunteer today!

seeMoreDetailsMobile