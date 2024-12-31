Scott Blasey (of the Clarks) Concert for Gray Paws Sanctuary

Admission $25 - Advance ticket sales only!
BYOE – Bring Your Own Everything!
Some seating will be available – but please bring lawn chairs.
Refreshments will be available – but you are welcome to bring your own every/anything!
* Auction Baskets * 50/50 *
~Park & Walk at Your Own Risk~
Park at Rainbow Firehall, 2916 Jacks Run Road, White oak PA 15131 - Cross the road - Walk up the hill through the
yards to Gray Paws. (Please - No visiting dogs allowed)
Admission $25 - Advance ticket sales only!
BYOE – Bring Your Own Everything!
Some seating will be available – but please bring lawn chairs.
Refreshments will be available – but you are welcome to bring your own every/anything!
* Auction Baskets * 50/50 *
~Park & Walk at Your Own Risk~
Park at Rainbow Firehall, 2916 Jacks Run Road, White oak PA 15131 - Cross the road - Walk up the hill through the
yards to Gray Paws. (Please - No visiting dogs allowed)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!