Gray Paws Sanctuary

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Gray Paws Sanctuary

About this event

Sales closed

Scott Blasey (of the Clarks) Concert for Gray Paws Sanctuary

2909 Jacks Run Rd

White Oak, PA 15131, USA

General admission
$25
Admission $25 - Advance ticket sales only! BYOE – Bring Your Own Everything! Some seating will be available – but please bring lawn chairs. Refreshments will be available – but you are welcome to bring your own every/anything! * Auction Baskets * 50/50 * ~Park & Walk at Your Own Risk~ Park at Rainbow Firehall, 2916 Jacks Run Road, White oak PA 15131 - Cross the road - Walk up the hill through the yards to Gray Paws. (Please - No visiting dogs allowed)

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